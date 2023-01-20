ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Writer's block...

By Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBOp4_0kL7UbcV00

As I sit here on this Monday morning trying to decide what to write my column about, I have come to a block in my mind.

I keep trying to run different ideas through my head, but the topic of friendship just comes back up, no matter what other ideas I run through my head. So maybe that will be the topic for today, but for me that can somewhat be a deep topic.

Recently, I have seen TikTok videos saying something along the lines of if she has had a friendship since her childhood then she is a keeper. For a while I thought well, I am not sure I have had a friend since my childhood due to many different reasons, whether it was their doing or life’s doing. Because, well, life happens.

But this past week, an unfortunate event happened and I saw my best friend from throughout high school. We reminisced with her parents and my mom and our friendship actually goes farther back than just high school. We were in girl scouts together, played softball together and more.

So, even though I have not seen her until last week for two years, we still talked and carried on like it had never been that long. We both said that we needed to stay in touch better and when she comes down she would let me know so we could get together and, one day, I could go visit her in Tennessee.

Life may have pulled us in completely different directions, but I know she is still just a phone call away.

I have also gained a friend through college and she has stuck by me through the last 10 or more years. We have watched each other get married, watched each other’s families grow and so much more over the years.

For a while she and I did not talk every day because, well again, life and life with children is busy. I forget what day it is half of the time. I lose my phone and don’t respond to people for hours or even days because I will open the message, get busy and forget to respond - as I am sure we all have.

I have made adult friends along the way, some of which were lessons learned and some of which have been lessons learned and friendships rekindled. Some were, and still are, great friends that I see and talk to just about every day.

Some of the friends I have met along the way have definitely made me appreciate the journey. It may have been through hurt from them or through memories made with them.

Throughout my adult years, I have definitely endured hurt from friends. Sometimes I ask myself why I allow myself to be hurt multiple times from one person. But then I try to tell myself maybe this is God’s way of telling me something and a lesson he wants me to learn.

But I feel like one can only take so much from one person before they break. But I may be wrong.

Then I wonder if a lot of it is my fault because I continue to allow them to come back and hurt me all over again as if they hadn’t just caused hurt in my life prior to. Sometimes I feel like it is a never ending cycle.

Like an Irish Proverb once said, “a good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.” I have found three of those in my lifetime. One of which is a childhood friend, one is a friendship made from college and the other is a friendship made during adulthood.

I will say that trying to make friends during adulthood is probably the hardest. People in general can be rude or hurtful, but sometimes not so much as a child. I definitely learned that finding a friend that is not a mom is very far and few between and more than likely will not happen.

But even finding mom friends is hard because some may not have matured to the level you are and you still may get hurt in the long run. Yes, I speak from experience.

So even if you have a friend or two that you may have gone weeks, months or even years without talking to, just remember that a friendship may not always need a daily conversation nor does it always need togetherness, but as long as the relationship lives in the hearts then true friends will never part.

Maybe I didn’t have a writer’s block after all I just needed to go with my initial instinct on what to write about.

Comments / 0

Related
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Isaiah 40 shows how to stay prepared for Christ's coming

It has been said that the book of Isaiah is a “mini Bible.” There are 66 books in the Bible, and Isaiah has 66 chapters. The Bible consists of 31 books in the Old Testament and 27 in the New Testament. Isaiah’s mission was to warn Judah that God was not happy with their behavior, that his judgment was coming, and to prophesize about the coming Messiah and the eventual blessing to the whole world that Abraham’s children would be. ...
The Perquimans Weekly

Clever church signs...

As a newspaper reporter many years ago, I drove around rural East Tennessee taking pictures of church signs for a story about the often clever, inspirational or downright funny words posted by church staff. About 10 years later, someone published “The Great American Book of Church Signs.” Now why didn’t I think of that? The...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Living your life intentionally

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.” — Psalm 119:105. Remember the days of paper road maps? Every state had its own, and every glove box contained one or several. And remember the big, thick Rand McNally Road Atlas? Most homes had one as well. Then along came the Garmin and TomTom computerized navigation systems. The latest and greatest invention is the smartphone,...
The Perquimans Weekly

Exerting the effort…

Something recently brought back a story so old I have forgotten the source. The more I thought about it, the more I felt it should be shared. Years ago there was a man on a long journey. He walked since he did not own a horse, and this was before planes, trains and automobiles. He slept in the wilderness, and had a dream on his first night directing him to pick up rocks and carry them on his trip. He did so the next morning...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: When sowing spiritual seed, God will lead you to harvest

There are many ways to sow seed. There is tangible seed we can place in the earth, and there is spiritual seed that we plant by faith. The one thing both spiritual and physical seed share is the need for God’s creative power to produce a harvest. We can work physical seed all day, but the growing process belongs to God. The same is true with spiritual seed; we can fertilize, water, and till the ground, but the growth process belongs solely to God. ...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Others see Christ followers' beautiful transformation

There are so many beautiful transformations in life. I think about winter as she changes to spring; or summer as she phases into autumn with her breathtaking color. I’m reminded of the caterpillar as he transforms from worm to butterfly. How about you and me? Are we being beautifully transformed? We are if we’re in Christ Jesus. Second Corinthians reminds all of us, with unveiled faces, that we should behold the Lord’s glory as in a mirror. Chapter 3, verse 18, tells us that we...
The Perquimans Weekly

Faith in the unseen...

One special Christmas, when my youngest son was little - a small miracle taught him to believe in things not seen. A few years prior, on a snowy Colorado Christmas morning, Santa left behind a big, red, satiny bag of toys. Had there been some mistake? After closer inspection, each of the cousins had toys in the bag with their names on them. For my then 3-year-old, there was a...
COLORADO STATE
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: A different approach to self-improvement, resolutions

If you made New Year’s resolutions I hope they are turning out well. It won’t take too much longer before the things you might be practically forcing yourself to do right now will have become habits. Habits are power, whether for good or ill. Bad habits have the power to steer your life in a negative direction, and good habits are powerful to lift your life upward in a positive...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Let this be year we reflect Christ's marvelous light

We are in a new year, and with a new year comes new possibilities. Metaphorically, it’s a fresh start, a new start in life, and a new year to do things differently — a time to learn from past failures and turn them into present victories. John the Baptist’s father, Zechariah, was given a fresh start and a new beginning. For nine months, he could not speak because he had questioned God’s ability. Once God showed Zechariah that He was Almighty, God returned Zechariah’s speech....
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: What is your Achilles heel?

It’s ambiguous in the epic poem “Iliad” whether the Greek hero Achilles was killed by a poisoned arrow to his heel. In many paintings, the character Paris shoots the initial arrow toward Achilles’ heel, then another toward his torso. When he was just a wee tad, Achilles was immersed in the river Styx by his mother, Thetis, to make him immortal. As the myth goes, Achilles became a mighty warrior, and his only vulnerable point was his heel which his mother clutched while immersing him in the river. ...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
541
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy