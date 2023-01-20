Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County.

Daytime Hit Songwriters Show

Saturday, January 21, 2023

818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN

Hear country music’s biggest songs and the stories behind them at Nashville’s only DAYTIME hit songwriters show. Tickets can be bought online.

Vintage Movie & Dinner Night

Saturday, January 21, 2023

201 N Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Doors open at 7 PM and the movie starts at 7:30 PM. Reserve tickets here.

Live Music at the Stillery

Friday, January 20-Sunday January 22, 2023

113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN

There will be live music from Friday through Sunday at The Stillery. There will be live music and drinks served.

Live Music: Jesse Kramer

Saturday, January 21, 2023

240 S Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Jesse Kramer is returning to the taproom on Saturday, January 21st starting at 7 PM.

Opry at the Ryman

Saturday, January 21, 2023

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN

Artists include John Conlee, The Fairfield Four, Chapel Hart, Caitlyn Smith, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, and Chris Young. Purchase tickets online.

