Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County.

Daytime Hit Songwriters Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228t4e_0kL7S2nB00
From 3rdandlindsley.com

Saturday, January 21, 2023

818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN

Hear country music’s biggest songs and the stories behind them at Nashville’s only DAYTIME hit songwriters show. Tickets can be bought online.

Vintage Movie & Dinner Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeGZG_0kL7S2nB00
From SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO. Facebook

Saturday, January 21, 2023

201 N Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Doors open at 7 PM and the movie starts at 7:30 PM. Reserve tickets here.

Live Music at the Stillery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPjIr_0kL7S2nB00
From The Stillery Facebook

Friday, January 20-Sunday January 22, 2023

113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN

There will be live music from Friday through Sunday at The Stillery. There will be live music and drinks served.

Live Music: Jesse Kramer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Urapt_0kL7S2nB00
From Marrowbone Creek Brewing Co. Facebook

Saturday, January 21, 2023

240 S Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Jesse Kramer is returning to the taproom on Saturday, January 21st starting at 7 PM.

Opry at the Ryman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0BZp_0kL7S2nB00

Saturday, January 21, 2023

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN

Artists include John Conlee, The Fairfield Four, Chapel Hart, Caitlyn Smith, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, and Chris Young. Purchase tickets online.

The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

