Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!

Comedy Night

Saturday, January 21, 8:00pm-9:30pm

12192 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN

Prost & Riot

Prost & Riot and Music City Comedy are coming together to create one of the Best Comedy Shows in Middle Tennessee. The lineups are diverse with some of Nashville’s Best Comedians and Traveling favorites.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Fossil Hike

Saturday, January 21, 1:00pm-3:00:pm

2910 Hobson Pike, Hermitage, TN

Long Hunter State Park

Come out to learn about the fossils in Middle Tennessee. Then head out in the park to find fossils. Ron Zurawski, who is a TDEC State Geologist, will be giving a short talk at 1:00pm at the Ranger’s office. Then he will lead a hike to find fossils in the park. There is a cost of $5 per family and $15 per group. You can pay ahead of time or pay cash at the event. This event is limited to 30 people.

For more information and to register, click here .

Wild Wigglers

Saturday, January 21, 10:00am-11:00am

1900 Shelby Bottoms Greenway, Nashville, TN

Shelby Bottoms Nature Center and Greenway

Tiny naturalists and their caregivers are welcome to join us to explore the natural world through hands-on activities, crafts, and outdoor time. This event is for children ages 5 and under and registration is required. Please dress for the weather!

For more information and to register, click here .

A Night with Chandra Currelley

Saturday, January 21, 8:00pm-11:00pm

609 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN

City Winery

Mrs. Currelley is currently a regular on BET+ Dramedy “Bruh.” You also probably recognize Chandra in Tyler Perry’s #1 box office movie, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, playing herself in the nightclub Chandra’s. And who can forget her show stopping performance as Loretta in “A Mother’s Love” and the movie Madea’s Big Happy Family as the choir soloist, Sister Laura. Chandra is also the former lead singer of recording group The S.O.S. Band, replacing the original lead singer. Because of her ability to legitimately cross musical and theatrical styles, Chandra has had the opportunity to work with some of the greats from Clarence Avant, jazz legend Roy Ayers, where she recorded the duet, “Let Me Love You”, to the phenomenal Tyler Perry.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

The Scarecrows

Saturday, January 21, 8:00pm

2037 N. Mt. Juliet Rd, Ste 130, Mt. Juliet, TN

Kat’s Bar & Grill

The Scarecrows were established by two independent songwriters, Cory Rowe and Willy Scruggs, in 2020. The pair started to play weekly gigs and continued writing together to form their own style of country music. In 2021 Rocky Covington was added on the drums. After hitting the studio and recording their first EP, The Scarecrows have hit the ground running. Their songs pack a punch, while the live show is naturally fun to watch!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here .

