ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tenants allowed to remain living in Roosevelt Building

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bfz98_0kL7OVLZ00

Tenants allowed to remain living in Roosevelt Building 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no evictions for now at the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A lawyer and judge met again on Thursday.

Tenants originally had to move out by last Friday, but some said they were having difficult finding low-income housing in Allegheny County.

The building owner argues it's not safe for people to stay there while they repair damage from a fire that killed a woman last month.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement

Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Teenager shot in McKeesport, in critical condition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport on Monday afternoon, police said. There was a heavy police presence and 25 evidence markers in the area of Dinsmore and Meadow streets around 2:30 p.m. Allegheny County police said a male victim was found...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Brackenridge officers back on patrol after chief Justin McIntire's homicide

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - For the first time since the homicide of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, his fellow officers will patrol the community again.KDKA's Meghan Schiller talked one-on-one with the borough's Mayor Lindsay Fraser about why she's keeping the community posted about police coverage.  Fraser said she wants an open line of communication with her community. That's why she posted to Facebook to let everyone know the department will get some help for the foreseeable future. Brackenridge police officers hit the streets again Monday, nearly two weeks after laying McIntire to rest.Officers from neighboring communities kept Brackenridge safe while...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: January 23, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsMacy's at South Hills Village | Stylist Brenna Bolick on IGWashington Area Humane SocietyDoug HeilmanIzzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout BarY108 PittsburghPittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 charged in catalytic converter theft ring

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in three counties say they've busted a catalytic converter theft ring out of Chicago. Police say three suspects based out of Chicago are responsible for at least 35 catalytic converter thefts that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages to vehicles. The three men are identified as 29-year-old Harold Wade, 36-year-old Antonio Dewayne Johnson and 32-year-old Christain Buie. They are all in custody. According to North Huntingdon police, the three men stole 20 of the highly valued exhaust parts from the Jim Shorkey auto dealership in North Union Township and another Shorkey dealership in North Huntingdon....
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Side residents on edge following latest shooting incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Multiple shootings on Pittsburgh's South Side over the weekend have left many residents on edge with many asking why gun violence keeps happening in their neighborhood.Both shootings occurred late Saturday evening within hours of one another.The first shooting happened near the Coen gas station at Tenth and East Carson Street.A worker at the gas station told KDKA a victim came to the shop for safety and to call 911 after getting shot just down the street. When police arrived, they quickly transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.Neighbors who spoke with KDKA said this isn't the first...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Conway Volunteer Fire Department gets 1938 fire engine returned after over 50 years

CONWAY BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A local fire department in Beaver County is going back in time after getting a very special delivery over the weekend.The Conway Volunteer Fire Department has its 1938 Darley Fire Engine returned to its station on Sunday after being without it for more than 50 years.The fire chief tells KDKA that the truck was donated in the 1970's when it was replaced with a newer truck.He says he received a phone call about six months ago, asking if he knew who originally owned the truck.The department that has had the truck is from Satellite Beach, Florida.The chief there said he would donate it back, and Tow-Tegrity from New Brighton generously offered to bring the truck back for free.One of the original drivers of the truck says he's excited to get back behind the wheel.The truck still runs and is in good condition and the fire chief says they plan to use it in parades as a show piece.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigate carjacking of Uber driver

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating the overnight carjacking of an Uber driver in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood. The driver reported two males took his white Nissan at gunpoint in the area of Charles and Amanda streets around 1 a.m. The driver was responding to a customer pickup, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was not injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

French biotech company opening US headquarters in Pittsburgh to begin clinical trials on diabetes medicine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A French biotech company developing a new type 2 diabetes drug is opening its American headquarters in Pittsburgh.KDKA money editor Jon Delano spoke with the company's chairman on Monday afternoon to find out what this all means.More than one in every ten adults who are 20 and older has diabetes.  And for seniors, it's more like one in four has diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for over 90 percent of the cases."Diabetes, unfortunately, is rising in prevalence. It's a silent tide that's growing. For example, if you look at the American Diabetes Association and their figures,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Postal worker accused of leading police on wrong-way chase on Interstate 79

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Moon Township U.S. Postal Service worker is accused of stealing a mail truck and leading police on a wrong-way chase.On Sunday afternoon, Dan Freeman was driving to Bridgeville after camping in Virginia with friends. Around 1:30 p.m., he saw something unusual on I-79 northbound in Waynesburg."I can see lights on either side of the highway, and I'm like oh that's not good," Freeman said.Cars ahead of him began to slow down, and a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation truck in front of him pulled over on the left shoulder.Freeman was about to go around the stopped...
MOON, PA
Tribune-Review

Teen critically injured in McKeesport shooting

A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County Police. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Dinsmore and Meadow streets just before 2:30 p.m. First responders found a teenage boy, who was not identified,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh

Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy