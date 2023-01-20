Tenants allowed to remain living in Roosevelt Building 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no evictions for now at the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A lawyer and judge met again on Thursday.

Tenants originally had to move out by last Friday, but some said they were having difficult finding low-income housing in Allegheny County.

The building owner argues it's not safe for people to stay there while they repair damage from a fire that killed a woman last month.

