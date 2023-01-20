Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
While UW Nosedives, Ex-Husky Tsohonis Has 46-Point Outing
Now at Long Beach State, the guard from Portland tops previous college scoring best by 17.
KATU.com
LIV Golf not returning to Pumpkin Ridge; No Northwest events on the 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LIV Golf Series, backed by the Saudi Royal Fund, will not be making a second visit to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The series schedule was released on Monday and Portland was not on the list of events for 2023. The event in Portland drew protests...
Saturday snow graces Portland metro area
A flash of wintry weather has moved its way into Portland, resulting in snow falling across the metro area.
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
tourcounsel.com
Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
Portland Bollywood dancer, LGBTQ advocate Brittany Newton-Miller dies at 31
Saturday night was supposed to be Prashant Kakad’s 13th annual Bollywood-inspired Jai Ho dance party. Instead, Kakad – better known as DJ Prashant – turned the occasion into a celebration of life for his close friend and one of his first Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who passed away unexpectedly from leukemia Jan. 18. She was 31.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
kptv.com
6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
Eater
This Incoming Southeast Portland Bar Will Serve New Jersey-Style Tavern Pizza
In Orange, New Jersey, Star Tavern has served beers and bar snacks for more than six decades, a neighborhood haunt with a casual atmosphere. However, most people know the bar for its pizza: super thin, triangle-cut pies somewhat similar to Chicago tavern or Minnesota thin-crust pizza, with toppings all the way to the edges. Its pizza has earned praise from the New York Times, plus a slate of loyal regulars.
Highest-rated restaurants for dates and special occasions in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Portland, Oregon from Tripadvisor.
KGW
2 men killed in Portland shootings within span of hours
Officers found a man dead after a shooting at an apartment in northeast Portland. Another man died in a separate shooting in southeast Portland.
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
Portland police: 2023 homicide rate climbing after 2 deadly shootings
According to police, there's been 57 reported shootings, 19 people injured in those shootings and three people killed. Two of those shootings took place early Friday morning.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man confronts suspected car thieves; 1 arrested, police looking for woman
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday and his suspected accomplice, a 33-year-old Portland woman, is wanted by police after a Hillsboro man found and recovered his stolen car. Didier Finor said he is thankful to have his car back but shaken up after an encounter...
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
Comments / 0