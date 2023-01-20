ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amity, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

6-year-old boy dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old son died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
SALEM, OR
Eater

This Incoming Southeast Portland Bar Will Serve New Jersey-Style Tavern Pizza

In Orange, New Jersey, Star Tavern has served beers and bar snacks for more than six decades, a neighborhood haunt with a casual atmosphere. However, most people know the bar for its pizza: super thin, triangle-cut pies somewhat similar to Chicago tavern or Minnesota thin-crust pizza, with toppings all the way to the edges. Its pizza has earned praise from the New York Times, plus a slate of loyal regulars.
PORTLAND, OR

