Rain teams drown the competition in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Liverpool Regional
In a surprising twist of events, teams based around the Rain weather condition seemed to be the most popular archetype to be causing havoc in the Liverpool Regional that took place over the past weekend, with 10 players who were running Rain teams reaching the top cut. It’s been just...
Fortnite x Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack: All Items, Cost, How to Get
Epic Games has revealed a new Fortnite collaboration with iconic survival horror franchise, Dead Space. With the Dead Space remake set to launch on Jan. 27, promotional material for the upcoming game has started to ramp up. After a number of hints from leakers, Epic Games has rolled out a themed-quest pack featuring Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke.
The PS5’s Luxe New Controller Might Be A Game Changer (If You Can Afford It)
I’ve spent about a dozen hours playing games with the new DualSense Edge. At first, all the modular PlayStation 5 controller’s new bells and whistles feel extremely superfluous to me. I‘ve been playing video games on standard controllers all my life without issue, and even the settings the controller has doesn’t feel like it’s actually addressing issues I have in some games—like a lack of buttons for additional inputs or mapping button combinations for ease of use. But that all changes during a match of Overwatch 2.
