I was raised in a religious family. But I absolutely hate organized religion now. I have my core beliefs but I will never be apart of any kind of organized religion ever.
Organised religion has alot of hate to answer for since the 1990s.... Did the author look at studies for that? Studies of people who were forced from their church AND then died a death of "dispare"? The better question would be where did these people grow up AND did they used to attend church...
I've given up on trying to find a nondenominational church to attend in my EVILgelical Southern region where I live without having to drive 50 miles or more. These fundamental narrow visioned churches that cant garner but just a few congregants on any Sunday are a sad shame to their faith.They are too stubborn to even combine their congregations into one but yet I see church after church failing & closing their doors. Still in my community I see these BLIND RACIST EVILgelicals going about their lives as tho they're separate from everyone else in conveying their prejudiced views & Displaying flags & banners promoting hate & division in public. They prove over & over that they don't want this country to heal by constantly peeling the scab away from a UNITED STATES of AMERICA !
Comments / 20