Hyatt Place Hangzhou International Airport Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Place Hangzhou International Airport, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Hangzhou city, is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as Free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings. The hotel has been developed by Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport Co., LTD.

Because Hyatt’s efforts are grounded in listening and fueled by care, Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. Located in the airport terminal with direct access to the departure and arrival halls and ground transport center via indoor walkways, the hotel is perfectly situated to welcome guests in a convenient and comfortable experience.

“As Hangzhou continues to grow and thrive economically, and the new Terminal 4 in Hangzhou International Airport is officially put into service, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area,” said General Manager Katharine Li. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place Hangzhou International Airport offers:

472 spacious guestrooms including 24 suites with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

HYATT PLACE HANGZHOU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Hangzhou International Airport is under the leadership of General Manager Ms. Katharine Li. In her role, Katharine is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s colleagues and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known.

