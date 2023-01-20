ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Ride ‘Em Cowboy! Bull Bash Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky

Giddy-up cowboys, cowgirls, and little cowpokes! Bull Bash is back to bring bull riding fun to the Owensboro Sportscenter. Tickets are on sale now. I used to love going to rodeos growing up. There was just something thrilling about seeing cowboys fearlessly taking on a bull. Even though it's scary, you can't look away from the action. The cowboys are pretty hot too! What do you love the most about the rodeo?
OWENSBORO, KY
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daviess County 4-H Is Hosting A Super Fun Event For The Community

The Daviess County Extension Office is always providing great camps and community activities. They are inviting the community out for READY SET CAMP!. The Daviess County 4-H program offers many programs. 4-H is a youth organization committed to building outstanding leaders. 4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King

There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location at 18th and Triplett Streets here in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
OWENSBORO, KY
Enjoy A Yummy Chocolate Stroll & A Date In An Igloo in This Indiana Small Town

It's back for another delicious year of fun and festivities the Annual Chocolate Walk. This is actually exactly what it sounds like and we have all the yummy details. If you have never taken the time to visit Huntingburg, Indiana, you are totally missing out. It resembles that of a town in a Hallmark movie. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool. Plus they have an amazing thrift store that I am quite fond of.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
10 Interesting Facts About Evansville, Indiana

As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Principal Drains Shot to Win Epic Bet with the Basketball Team

You were young once and you remember what it was like - you get to a point where you think you know everything, You certainly know more than the "old" people in your life, like your parents, teachers, or school principal. You're overly confident and feel invincible. You most likely learned a humbling lesson from some of those "old" people, too - a little reality check to bring you down to Earth. Some middle school students in Evansville, Indiana recently learned one of those valuable lessons, and it was captured on video.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Woman Scores Super Bowl Tickets from Indianapolis Colts Owner

Like me, Niki Lynn of Evansville is a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Unlike me, she wasn't on the verge of burning every piece of Colts apparel and merchandise she owned after watching the team flounder every week through an agonizingly painful season. Also, unlike me, she is going to Glendale, Arizona on February 12th to watch Super Bowl 57 in person. And, she has Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay to thank for it.
EVANSVILLE, IN
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction

Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule

Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
PRINCETON, IN
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
Owensboro, KY
