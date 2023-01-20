ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!

Alysha Nyx and the Kyx Debuts at Last Call

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1ZEr_0kL7KQn600
From Last Call Bar & Grill

Saturday, January 21, 2023

1184 Longhollow Pike (Cambridge Center), Gallatin, TN

Alysha Nyx & the Kyx Debuts at Last Call. The Kyx is an amazing party band that plays a huge variety of music from yesterday’s cheese, rock, and country to today’s hits. This is 21+ and the music begins at 9 PM.

Fitness of the Decades @ Main Street Pub & Eatery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQeOt_0kL7KQn600
photo: Main Street Pub & Eatery/Facebook

Saturday, January 21, 2023, 6pm

803 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN It’s our first of many THEMED PARTIES for the year!!

January is all about that “GET FIT RESOLUTION”, so dress the part!!

Come in your BEST 80s, 90s & Now WORKOUT GEAR!!

TOP THREE “Best Dressed” people/couples will receive HOUSE CASH!

Adam & Amy Pope Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egNl4_0kL7KQn600
From adamandamypope.com

Sunday, January 22, 2023

571 Airport Rd, Gallatin, TN

Adam & Amy lead worship at the Warehouse Church.

Daytime Hit Songwriters Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gx19G_0kL7KQn600
From 3rdandlindsley.com

Saturday, January 21, 2023

818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN

Hear country music’s biggest songs and the stories behind them at Nashville’s only DAYTIME hit songwriters show. Tickets can be bought online.

Opry at the Ryman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzSp3_0kL7KQn600

Saturday, January 21, 2023

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN

Artists include John Conlee, The Fairfield Four, Chapel Hart, Caitlyn Smith, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, and Chris Young. Purchase tickets online.

The post Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Sumner County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Sumner County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Sumner County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 23 -January 29, 2023. Sam Hunt, War and Treaty, and More photo from The War and Treaty […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Jewel Brooks Kemp

Jewel Brooks Kemp, age 87 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mrs. Kemp was born April 28, 1935 in Sumner County to the late Henry Odell Brooks and Lucindy Thurman Brooks. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Charles Kemp; son,...
GALLATIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Friends of Linebaugh Celebrate New Location

After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 123)

This past week, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church recognized the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance on Saturday, January 14. At 8 am members, friends and the community gathered at Corinthian Church as a part of this historic day of celebration and recognition. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr....
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Noel Preston Martin

Noel Preston Martin, 93, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully January 13, 2023, after a short fight with cancer. Noel was born May 5, 1929 in Gallatin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Eugene Martin (1895-1990) and Allen Palmer House Martin (1898-1993), his first wife of 26 years, Elaine Warden Martin (1930-1979), his second wife of 41 years, Margaret Ann “Patsy” Carroll Martin (1938-2022), brothers Oscar Eugene Martin, Jr. (1925-1934), Allen Palmer Martin (1927-2021), Walter Eugene Keplinger (1937-1979), and stepdaughter Kathy Lynn Smith (1957-2019).
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Preds Weekly Update for January 23, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week January 16th, 2-1 win vs Calgary Flames January 17th, 2-1 win vs Columbus Blue […] The post Preds Weekly Update for January 23, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

What’s Next for Exit/In in 2023?

The iconic Nashville music venue Exit/In closed in November 2022 after over 50 years but will reopen this spring and has released its first slate of music shows. The property was purchased by AJ Capital Partners in the summer of 2022. Located at what is often called Rock Block on Elliston Place in Nashville, the venue was previously operated by Chris and Telisha Cobb for the past 18 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Linda Kay Bates

Linda Kay Bates, age 78, passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on January 1, 1945 in Anderson, Indiana. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Dean Edward Bates and daughter, Tamra Lynn Bates. Linda is survived by her children, Candy Shaffer (Joe), Chris Bates, Cari Pedigo,...
ANDERSON, IN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy