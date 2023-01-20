Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!

Alysha Nyx and the Kyx Debuts at Last Call

Saturday, January 21, 2023

1184 Longhollow Pike (Cambridge Center), Gallatin, TN

Alysha Nyx & the Kyx Debuts at Last Call. The Kyx is an amazing party band that plays a huge variety of music from yesterday’s cheese, rock, and country to today’s hits. This is 21+ and the music begins at 9 PM.

Fitness of the Decades @ Main Street Pub & Eatery

Saturday, January 21, 2023, 6pm

803 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN It’s our first of many THEMED PARTIES for the year!!

January is all about that “GET FIT RESOLUTION”, so dress the part!!

Come in your BEST 80s, 90s & Now WORKOUT GEAR!!

TOP THREE “Best Dressed” people/couples will receive HOUSE CASH!

Adam & Amy Pope Live

Sunday, January 22, 2023

571 Airport Rd, Gallatin, TN

Adam & Amy lead worship at the Warehouse Church.

Daytime Hit Songwriters Show

Saturday, January 21, 2023

818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN

Hear country music’s biggest songs and the stories behind them at Nashville’s only DAYTIME hit songwriters show. Tickets can be bought online.

Opry at the Ryman

Saturday, January 21, 2023

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN

Artists include John Conlee, The Fairfield Four, Chapel Hart, Caitlyn Smith, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, and Chris Young. Purchase tickets online.

The post Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Sumner County Source .