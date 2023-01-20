ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, IA

Rhone’s double-double not enough for C-M boys against West Central Valley

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFjGb_0kL7KPuN00
Colfax-Mingo senior Kale Wilwerding, left, passes the ball to a teammate during a game earlier this season. The Tigerhawks lost to West Central Valley and North Mahaska on the road this week. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

STUART — Harrison Rhone produced a double-double and Jared Lewis also scored in double figures but the Colfax-Mingo boys basketball team couldn’t stay with West Central Valley on Monday.

The game was tied at halftime, but the Wildcats dominated the second half during a 64-48 non-conference home victory.

C-M led 21-18 after one quarter but the game was tied at 30-all at halftime. West Central Valley outscored the Tigerhawks 21-7 in the third to pull away for good.

Rhone finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Lewis put in a career-high 12 points and added two rebounds.

Cael Bracewell tallied eight points, two rebounds and three steals, Elias Hostetter registered eight points and four boards and Kale Wilwerding collected three rebounds and three assists.

Brandon Kite put in three points, grabbed two rebounds and swiped two steals and Carter Gibson pulled down three boards.

The Tigerhawks shot 31 percent from the floor, connected on 11-of-14 from the free-throw line and made only 7-of-26 from 3-point range. They committed only 13 turnovers.

Landon Osberg led all scorers with 26 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Braylen Taylor scored 17 points and the Wildcats (4-10) made 10 3-pointers, shot 44 percent from the floor and committed only eight turnovers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cRmu_0kL7KPuN00
Cael Bracewell

North Mahaska 89, Colfax-Mingo 34

NEW SHARON — A slow start and 26 turnovers plagued Colfax-Mingo during a road loss to North Mahaska on Tuesday.

The Tigerhawks shot just 28 percent from the floor and lost 89-34 to the Warhawks during South Iowa Cedar League play.

North Mahaska (13-2 overall, 10-1 in the SICL) led 25-8 after one, outscored C-M 22-13 in the second and won the final two quarters 42-13.

Lewis led the Tigerhawks with 11 points and two assists and Bracewell chipped in five points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Hostetter added six points, three boards, four assists and two steals, Gibson registered five points and six rebounds and Rhone finished with five points and two assists. Wilwerding grabbed two boards.

The Tigerhawks (0-14, 0-10) were 6-of-20 from 3 and made 4-of-11 from the foul line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elYs4_0kL7KPuN00
C-M Tigerhawk logo

Comments / 0

 

