Short-handed Bolts pull away from new conference rival BCLUW

Trice Clapper

BAXTER — Carson Scroggins put in 25 points, Trice Clapper posted another double-double and the Baxter boys basketball team pulled away from BCLUW in the second half on Tuesday night.

The Bolts separated from the Comets with a big third quarter and downed their newest Iowa Star Conference South Division rival 65-54.

Baxter played the game without senior starting point guard Cody Damman, who was out with an ankle injury.

The Bolts, who have won four straight games, led 19-18 after one quarter and stayed in front by one at halftime.

A 15-7 third frame pushed Baxter in front by nine and the Bolts outscored their visitors 17-15 in the fourth to complete the season sweep.

Carson Scroggins

Scroggins added six rebounds and two assists to his 25 points. Clapper finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Treyton Travis chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Cael Shepley registered eight points and five boards, Perrin Sulzle chipped in three points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks and Cainan Travis added four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The Bolts (13-1 overall, 9-0 in the conference) shot 42 percent from the floor, made 3-of-14 from 3-point range and connected on 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Not having Damman led to the Bolts turning the ball over 19 times, which was the second most for Baxter this season. They came into the contest averaging 11 turnovers per game.

Cayden McLeland had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Comets, while Cael Keller added 15 points and five steals.

BCLUW (2-10, 2-6) shot 36 percent from the floor, buried 8-of-32 from long range and committed 22 turnovers.