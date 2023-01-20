ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU Wins Slugfest at Murphy Center

By Adam Brown
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago

FINAL:

MTSU – 62
Charlotte – 58

MURFREESBORO Tenn. – It was blackout night in the ‘Boro as The Raiders donned the black uniforms to take on the Charlotte 49ers in The Glass House, where Charlotte has yet to get a win. A win for Charlotte would also complete their first ever season sweep of MTSU as they won in Charlotte earlier this season 82-67 behind Brice Williams’ 31 points

It was a slow start for Middle as missed opportunities, good defense from the 49ers, and mostly errant passes derailed the offense. Charlotte came out in the same 1-3-1 defense that The Raiders struggled with for parts of their last game. Middle would have to solve the zone tonight. At the 15-minute mark The Blue Raiders were just 2-5 from the floor, but Cam Weston provided the spark MT needed with a nice move and finish and then it was off to the races. Middle rattled off points on their next three possessions. At the first media timeout we were knotted up at ten all. MTSU now knew what they were up against; a team that was going to play with good hands, strong defense, and a team that could make shots when left open. Fast break and transition points were going to be key both ways.

Cam Weston continued to provide offense for a team that was struggling against the strong defense of Charlotte, who had quite a height advantage on The Raiders, with two of their starters standing at 6-11 and 6-10. After some back and forth in what was a fast paced yet low scoring game, we reached the halftime break with a score of 27-26 49ers.

Middle had plenty of chances to be ahead in this game but missed some open looks that ended up being the difference in a half where they were leading in just about every statistical category and led the game itself the majority of the time. They also held Williams to just two points. Middle would have to come out and take control in the second, knock Charlotte down, and this time not let the 49ers get back up.

The second half continued to be the back-and-forth affair the teams had battled through in the first half as they continued to trade punches. At the 12:00 mark we were all tied up at 39, yet no Blue Raider had scored in the double digits. Middle was getting good contributions across the board but needed someone to step up and be great or finish open looks as a team. What would it be?

Well, Middle opted for the second option as they exploded for a 6-0 run with contributions from multiple scorers. Charlotte was not done just yet and fought right back into the game, taking a one-point lead before a three point play from Deandre Dishman put the raiders back on top with five minutes to go.

The whole game came down to the final four-minute segment. Who would take control? The first 2:30 seemed more like both teams trying to give away the momentum rather than capture it, until Cam Weston ignited The Blue Raider offense and The Murphy Center with a highlight fast break layup that you can watch below

If you thought that was loud, the reaction to Tyler Millin’s three ball to take a three-point lead with 40 seconds left was even louder. Free throws from Charlotte made it a two-point game, and Middle was going to have to make free throws. Lenard and Lawrence both made their two to join Millin and Weston in double digits as MTSU got the win 62-58

This is what Head Coach, Nick McDevitt, had to say post game:

The Blue Raiders’ next game is against LA Tech, in Ruston, at 4:00pm on Saturday.

The post MTSU Wins Slugfest at Murphy Center appeared first on Sumner County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sumner County Source

Blue Raiders Beat Bulldogs in CUSA Battle

FINAL: MTSU – 68 LA Tech – 51 Ruston, LA. – Middle came into this one riding a three game win streak and would be looking to extend that streak to four before a highly anticipated matchup with FAU. The Raiders would have to be careful to make sure they played their best basketball and […] The post Blue Raiders Beat Bulldogs in CUSA Battle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Preds Weekly Update for January 23, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week January 16th, 2-1 win vs Calgary Flames January 17th, 2-1 win vs Columbus Blue […] The post Preds Weekly Update for January 23, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

Wind Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Noel Preston Martin

Noel Preston Martin, 93, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully January 13, 2023, after a short fight with cancer. Noel was born May 5, 1929 in Gallatin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Eugene Martin (1895-1990) and Allen Palmer House Martin (1898-1993), his first wife of 26 years, Elaine Warden Martin (1930-1979), his second wife of 41 years, Margaret Ann “Patsy” Carroll Martin (1938-2022), brothers Oscar Eugene Martin, Jr. (1925-1934), Allen Palmer Martin (1927-2021), Walter Eugene Keplinger (1937-1979), and stepdaughter Kathy Lynn Smith (1957-2019).
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

White House Parks & Rec Hosting Special Needs Youth Baseball League

The White House Parks and Rec Department is hosting the Challenger Baseball Program, a youth baseball league for children with developmental or physical disabilities. The league is for children ages 4 to 18. The league will play their games with local teams and every athlete gets a chance to hit and field at every game. […] The post White House Parks & Rec Hosting Special Needs Youth Baseball League appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Jewel Brooks Kemp

Jewel Brooks Kemp, age 87 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mrs. Kemp was born April 28, 1935 in Sumner County to the late Henry Odell Brooks and Lucindy Thurman Brooks. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Charles Kemp; son,...
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Sumner County Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Kelvin Stephen Gregory

Mr. Kelvin Stephen Gregory, age 70 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Gregory was born on November 5, 1952 in Lafayette, Tennessee to the late Rom and Ruth Jones Gregory. Along with his parents, Mr. Gregory was preceded in death by his...
PORTLAND, TN
Sumner County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 23 -January 29, 2023. Sam Hunt, War and Treaty, and More photo from The War and Treaty […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Ruth Archer Barron

Ruth Archer Barron, 89, of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Ruth was born in Texas on October 27, 1933. Following the death of her mother, Thelma, her father, Arthur, accepted a position in Mississippi where she completed her primary education and then began college.
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Linda Kay Bates

Linda Kay Bates, age 78, passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on January 1, 1945 in Anderson, Indiana. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Dean Edward Bates and daughter, Tamra Lynn Bates. Linda is survived by her children, Candy Shaffer (Joe), Chris Bates, Cari Pedigo,...
ANDERSON, IN
Sumner County Source

TRAFFIC 1-20-25,2023 Road Construction and Lane Closures

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES January 19 – 25, 2023 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  […] The post TRAFFIC 1-20-25,2023 Road Construction and Lane Closures appeared first on Sumner County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Ronald L. ‘Hippie’ Corlew

Ronald L. “Hippie” Corlew, age 78 of Gallatin, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Nashville to the late Garner C. and Vivian Rose (Daniel) Corlew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Allen Daniel...
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead! Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee. Koe Wetzel Thursday, May […] The post 2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Peggy Howell

Peggy Howell, age 79 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Mrs. Howell was born November 6, 1943 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Lewis Tilley, Sr. and Evelyn Tilley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Ronald Clifford Howell; brothers, Lewis...
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Reba Mae Wright

Reba Mae Wright passed from this world and into heaven on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. Reba was born into this earth on October 26th, 1944, to parents Grover and Lorene Case. Born and raised in Portland, Tennessee, Reba went on to raise her own family with her husband Glynn Douglas Wright in the same area. […] The post OBITUARY: Reba Mae Wright appeared first on Sumner County Source.
PORTLAND, TN
Sumner County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Kevin James Thompson

Kevin James Thompson, age 58 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Mr. Thompson was born on April 24, 1964 in Lynn, MA. He is preceded in death by sister, Kathy Gigas. He is survived by sons, Kody Thompson of Bethpage, Casey Chadwell (Brooke) of Portland, Aaron Chadwell (Jayme) of Virginia Island, […] The post OBITUARY: Kevin James Thompson appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy