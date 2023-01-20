Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Passed On Classic Big Pun Beat, Says Former Roc-A-Fella A&R
JAY-Z‘s extensive discography almost included the Knobody-produced beat that went on to become Big Pun‘s biggest hit, among other now-classic Hip Hop records. According to Roc-A-Fella’s former Head of A&R Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua, Knobody had given him the “Still Not A Player” track first, however, it ended up becoming one of many future hits that JAY-Z was not interested in recording.
HipHopDX.com
XXXTENTACTION & Lil Uzi Vert Join Forces For First Collab 'I'm Not Human': Listen
XXXTENTACTION and Lil Uzi Vert have joined forces on a new track titled “I’m Not Human,” marking their first collaboration — check it out below. The somber song, which was released on Monday (January 23) to commemorate what would’ve been X’s 25th birthday, finds the two artists taking a different approach and going for a ballad-inspired record that reflects on their sentimental emotions.
HipHopDX.com
J.I.D Discovers Meek Mill's Fries Meme & Turns It Into A Bar
J.I.D has gotten wind of Meek Mill’s viral wet french fries meme and he can’t get enough of the tomfoolery. The Dreamville rapper had a laugh at the years-old joke featuring Meek swimming while eating a poolside snack of drenched french fries sitting on his lap. “I just...
HipHopDX.com
Kartell’em Announces Homecoming Show, ‘Balik Makati’
Filipino hip hop collective Kartell’em is reuniting for a special homecoming show, “Balik Makati” (Return to Makati), where the majority of its members are based. The show will be held on January 28, 2023, at Arkipelago in Bagtikan St., Makati. This is the collective’s first show since...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
HipHopDX.com
Coi Leray Hits Studio With Pharrell After 'Players' Success
Coi Leray has connected with Pharrell Williams in the studio as her latest single “Players” helped her reach two chart milestones this week. On Saturday (January 21), she gave fans a peak into their studio session in Paris, sharing both stills of herself with the multi-platinum producer, as well as a muted clip of the two chatting. She closed out the multi-slide post with a tweet celebrating the success of her TikTok-powered hit.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Disputes Claim JAY-Z's Impact On Hip Hop Is Bigger Than Eminem's: 'Bullshit'
50 Cent doesn’t believe that JAY-Z has had a bigger impact on Hip Hop than Eminem, calling “bullshit” on comments made by former NBA player Jamal Crawford. The claim was made during an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq, where the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year used Hov and Em as a gateway to talking about his favorite basketball players.
HipHopDX.com
Tony Yayo Recites The First Rhyme 50 Cent Ever Rapped
Tony Yayo has shared some insight on the first rhyme that 50 Cent ever rapped in his career and actually recited it on command. During the latest segment of his interview with VladTV, Yayo recited the first lines that 50 spit so many years ago. According to Tony Yayo, they were all in their mutual friend’s basement when 50 Cent busted out the rhyme and showed everyone he had some serious skill.
HipHopDX.com
FELIP, Flow G, JRLDM, James Reid, SB19 & More Win Big At 8th Wish Music Awards
Filipino hip hop wins big at the 8th Wish Music Awards!. Held over the weekend (January 22) at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines, Filipino radio station Wish 107.5 recognized the best Filipino music from the past year, with the spotlight on its popular exclusive “Wishclusives” series and showcasing performances from several nominees, including Flow G.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Responds To 'Spirit Animal' Erykah Badu's Lofty Praise Following Harlem Shows
Drake has responded to Erykah Badu‘s praise following his shows in Harlem, New York over the weekend. Badu took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (January 23) to reshare an article calling Drizzy “the voice of a generation” after his back-to-back concerts, during which he took fans on a “journey” through his career with a catalog-spanning setlist and narrative-driven stage design.
HipHopDX.com
Logic Records New Song 'Maybach Music' Inside $325K Maybach He Just Purchased
Logic has recorded a new song inside a $325,000 Maybach, fittingly naming the track “Maybach Music.”. The track — which shares the same title and even tag as Rick Ross’ flagship song series — finds the DMV lyricist gracefully spitting braggadocious bars over a thumping soul loop from longtime producer 6ix.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Pauses Harlem Apollo Show After Fan Falls From Balcony
Harlem, NY - Drake’s second and final show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater was hit with some drama when a fan fell from the balcony, prompting the OVO hitmaker to pause the performance. The incident occurred on Sunday night (January 22) when Drake was about to bring out 21...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. & DaBaby's First Collab to Appear on 'Fear' Film Soundtrack
T.I. and DaBaby have yet to collide on a track, but that drought will be coming to an end when they team up for the Fear soundtrack. In an afterparty following Fear’s premiere in West Hollywood, Tip and Baby revealed to TMZ Hip Hop that they have teamed up for the Fear soundtrack’s title track, which will accompany the film hitting theaters across the U.S. on Friday (January 27).
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Challenges Akademiks To A Fight Amid $50K Paternity Test Proposition
Blueface and Akademiks’ beef has continued to sizzle on social media, with the “Thotiana” rapper challenging the media personality to a fight. The spat between the pair was sparked earlier this month when they traded shots about each other’s careers and supposed financial struggles on Twitter.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Recalls Denzel Washington's Pep Talk During 'American Gangster' Scene
T.I. has recalled the time he received a pep talk from Denzel Washington on the set of American Gangster. The Atlanta rapper starred as Stevie Lucas, the son of fellow rapper/actor Common‘s character, in Ridley Scott’s star-studded, Oscar-nominated 2007 film. As one of his earliest movie appearances, T.I....
HipHopDX.com
Run-DMC To Play Final Concert As Part Of New Documentary: ‘Run-DMC Is Over’
Run-DMC has announced their final concert which will coincide with a new documentary. In a recent interview with Rock the Bells, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels revealed the iconic group will be closing the curtain on live performances with their last ever show at New York’s Madison Square Garden this spring.
Comments / 0