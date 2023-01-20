Tony Yayo has shared some insight on the first rhyme that 50 Cent ever rapped in his career and actually recited it on command. During the latest segment of his interview with VladTV, Yayo recited the first lines that 50 spit so many years ago. According to Tony Yayo, they were all in their mutual friend’s basement when 50 Cent busted out the rhyme and showed everyone he had some serious skill.

