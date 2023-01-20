Suns Regain Swagger in Victory Over Nets

The Phoenix Suns got back in the win column in a home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

PHOENIX -- New (and pending) Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia was in the house to take in his first in-person game as the team battled to a 117-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night without the likes of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.

The Suns stopped a three-game losing streak with the win. Brooklyn now has lost four in a row and has another tough test as they play again on Friday to finish up a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz.

Thursday also marked the return of forward Cam Johnson, who has been sidelined with a torn meniscus since Nov. 4.

Limiting Johnson's playing time was a top priority for the Suns and head coach Monty Williams heading into tonight:

“We have a cap on his minutes tonight. Even though he has done a lot more than most guys do to get back on the floor, still want to be smart with him. It is my eyes, conversations but also have a cap on the minutes we want to play him," he said pre-game.

"Then I will just watch him and see how it goes. We do have an allotment or a cap I should say, I think I said that three times.”

However, Johnson was still largely effective in his short action on the court. After being welcomed with a energetic standing ovation, he quickly put away ten points in under six minutes of play in the first quarter. He finished with 19 points.

Phoenix paced the game nearly the entire way, leading 35-29 after the first quarter and carrying a 65-51 advantage at halftime. Brooklyn drew Phoenix's lead down to three in the final seconds of the game but the Suns ultimately held on to the victory.

The Suns led by as much as 24 at one point.

Ben Simmons was ejected with just under nine minutes left in the third after picking up second technical foul. He finished with seven points, four rebounds and six assists.

Kyrie Irving got off to a rough night shooting making only two-of-12 shots before eventually hitting 30 points and prompting Brooklyn’s comeback.

It was a team effort in terms of scoring, as Phoenix saw five players score 15 points or more: Cam Johnson, Damion Lee, Saben Lee, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.

Ayton finished the night with 24 points and 14 rebounds, his fifth double-double in six games. He was big on Phoenix’s attempt to close the game out. Mikal Bridges led the way with 28.

The Suns return home for a Saturday night clash with the Indiana Pacers.