The contract drama surrounding Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is beginning to brew. The 26-year-old former MVP, whose team was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend after her sat out with a PCL sprain, didn’t accept a $133 million guaranteed contract at the beginning of the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Ryan Clark. ESPN originally reported on the deal in September, saying Jackson passed on a five-year extension that would’ve paid him more than star quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. The new report surfaces as the clock begins to tick for both the Ravens and Jackson to come up with...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO