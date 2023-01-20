ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Lamar Jackson rejecting Ravens contract adds new $133 million revelation

The contract drama surrounding Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is beginning to brew. The 26-year-old former MVP, whose team was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend after her sat out with a PCL sprain, didn’t accept a $133 million guaranteed contract at the beginning of the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Ryan Clark. ESPN originally reported on the deal in September, saying Jackson passed on a five-year extension that would’ve paid him more than star quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. The new report surfaces as the clock begins to tick for both the Ravens and Jackson to come up with...
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta declines to comment on potential trade of QB Lamar Jackson

Now that the Baltimore Ravens’ season is over, all eyes have turned to the impending contract negotiations they will have with quarterback Lamar Jackson in the hopes that a long-term deal can be agreed to before the beginning of the 2023 season. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about the Ravens’ future in his end-of-season press conference with head coach John Harbaugh, but when trading Jackson was brought up, he didn’t seem inclined to comment.
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Interested In Starting Coaching

Davis Webb made the first start of his NFL career to conclude the 2022 regular season. The delayed debut could mark the end of his playing days. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Webb has "expressed interest" in pursuing a coaching career. The Buffalo Bills offered him their quarterbacks coach ...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision

Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night.  Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line.  It's an inexcusable decision, ...
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

