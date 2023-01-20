Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Lamar Jackson rejecting Ravens contract adds new $133 million revelation
The contract drama surrounding Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is beginning to brew. The 26-year-old former MVP, whose team was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend after her sat out with a PCL sprain, didn’t accept a $133 million guaranteed contract at the beginning of the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Ryan Clark. ESPN originally reported on the deal in September, saying Jackson passed on a five-year extension that would’ve paid him more than star quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. The new report surfaces as the clock begins to tick for both the Ravens and Jackson to come up with...
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta declines to comment on potential trade of QB Lamar Jackson
Now that the Baltimore Ravens’ season is over, all eyes have turned to the impending contract negotiations they will have with quarterback Lamar Jackson in the hopes that a long-term deal can be agreed to before the beginning of the 2023 season. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about the Ravens’ future in his end-of-season press conference with head coach John Harbaugh, but when trading Jackson was brought up, he didn’t seem inclined to comment.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders' offseason is now in full swing, with rumors swirling that Ron Rivera could part ways with two veteran offensive players.
Giants QB Daniel Jones Signing to Commanders in 2023?
The Washington Commanders could look towards their division rival for a quarterback replacement this offseason.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Interested In Starting Coaching
Davis Webb made the first start of his NFL career to conclude the 2022 regular season. The delayed debut could mark the end of his playing days. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Webb has "expressed interest" in pursuing a coaching career. The Buffalo Bills offered him their quarterbacks coach ...
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision
Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night. Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line. It's an inexcusable decision, ...
NFL Fans Are Officially Sick of Tony Romo in the CBS Broadcast Booth
NFL fans became sick of Tony Romo in the CBS broadcast booth after the Bengals-Bills playoff game. Romo was once considered a top color analyst for NFL broadcasts but took a quick turn this season. In fact, it was a complete 180-degree turn based on the reaction from social media.
Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson's Cousin
The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Bears trade back twice (in top 2), land defensive stud in latest 2023 mock draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting in a prime position at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage heading into the pre-draft process. Considering the Bears found their quarterback in Justin Fields, Poles will likely look to rack up additional draft...
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Appearance Monday
America's most well-know hater of all things Dallas Cowboys was in postseason form today as Stephen A. Smith made his appearance on First Take this morning. At the top of the show, the cameras panned to Cowboys legend Michael Irvin getting ready to lament the end of his team's playoff run. But ...
Falcons Trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'Makes Sense' - NFL Executive
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be on the move this offseason ... and the Atlanta Falcons continue to be linked as a potential landing spot, this time by an ESPN insider and NFL scouting director.
Buccaneers Expected to Part Ways With Numerous Veteran Free Agents
The direction the Buccaneers take this offseason will depend heavily on the decision of Tom Brady, but either way, there will be plenty of new faces next season.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0