ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage files paperwork to run for Congress

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMTp9_0kL7Iwue00

Ben Savage, who rose to fame as Cory Matthews in the television series “Boy Meets World,” is considering a run for Congress, according to published reports.

Savage, 42, of Long Beach, California, submitted paperwork to the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday, KTTV reported. According to the filing, which created a committee for his campaign, Savage is planning to run as a Democrat in California’s 30th congressional district in 2024.

That seat is currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff, who is expected to run for the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, 89, who has been a senator from California since 1992, USA Today reported.

Feinstein has not publicly stated whether she will seek re-election in 2024.

Savage unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, according to KTTV.

Three other candidates have filed for the District 30 seat: California Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Nick Melvoin and Josh Bocanegra, according to People.

Savage studied political science at Stanford University and interned for former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, USA Today reported.

Savage has not publicly commented about his latest political plans. A representative for the actor told ABC News that Savage “is focused on his upcoming wedding.”

“Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community,” the representative told the news outlet.

Savage is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.

Savage starred in 158 episodes of “Boy Meets World,” from 1993 to 2000, according to IMDb.com. He reprised the role in the Disney Channel spinoff series, “Girl Meets World,” from 2014 to 2017.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WSB Radio

Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to revive his federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James — the second time he's halted legal action against her after a judge last week fined him and his lawyers nearly $1 million for filing frivolous cases.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Classified documents have caused headaches for many presidents

WASHINGTON — The parallel investigations into how President Biden and former President Donald Trump handled classified documents have made for an extraordinary moment in Washington, with a special counsel appointed to each case by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. And Tuesday brought the revelation that classified documents were found...
NEVADA STATE
WSB Radio

Victor Navasky, historian and Nation editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK — (AP) — Victor Navasky, an award-winning author and journalist who for years presided over the liberal weekly The Nation and wrote influential books on the anti-Communist blacklist and Robert F. Kennedy’s justice department, has died at age 90. Navasky's death was confirmed Tuesday by...
WSB Radio

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavor once limited to humans — creating propaganda and disinformation. When researchers asked the online AI chatbot ChatGPT to compose a blog post, news...
HAWAII STATE
WSB Radio

Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google on Tuesday, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the U.S. government. The government alleges that Google’s...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
118K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy