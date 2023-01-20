ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Badgers Extend Offer to 5-Star Wide Receiver

The Wisconsin Badgers are making recruitment pitches and trips that they have not made in quite some time. At least it seems that way thanks to how much Luke Fickell, his coaching staff, and recruits utilize social media these days. It is a great thing they do, at least for fans, as it helps us stay excited for the teams outside of football season. One five-star wide receiver, Jamie Ffrench Jr., gave Wisconsin fans a great deal to be excited about when he posted this on Twitter:
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will be without starting guard Max Klesmit for their game tonight against Northwestern. Klesmit took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State on Tuesday and missed the second half of the game. Klesmit is averaging 6.8 points...
Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Free Throw Shooting Continues To Be Abysmal

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team dropped a close one to the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday night. This snapped a 7-game win streak over Northwestern and left many questioning how good this Badgers team can be. While they have dealt with injuries to key players, the team simply isn’t playing well enough to win. One big reason is their abysmal free throw shooting.
Wisconsin Football Among Early College Football Playoff Crashers

There is a lot of hype around the Wisconsin football program right now. Luke Fickell and his staff have brought in top-level talent and many are wondering how far the Badgers can go this year. One outlet thinks the Badgers could compete for it all. Wisconsin football is on the list for a team that could be playoff crasgers next season.
Central Wisconsin Storm(#2) Mosinee(#5) Lakeland(#6) among Wisconsin’s Best in WI Prep Hockey Team Rankings(Jan 16)

Three area teams are ranked among the state’s top hockey teams by Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Central Wisconsin Storm are ranked #2 in the Girls Rankings. Mosinee is #5 and Lakeland is #6 in the Boys Division 2 Rankings. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
3-Star Running Back: “I Like Wisconsin A Lot”

Luke Fickell has changed the landscape of Badgers recruiting. In his short time in Madison, he has pulled in many high-level recruits, especially from the transfer portal. Fickell and his staff are now focusing on future years and have begun hosting a lot of recruits for the 2024 and 2025 classes. One 3-star running back, Darrion Dupree, just completed a visit and had high praise for Wisconsin.
Neenah High School Senior set to intern with Wisconsin Senators

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One local student will soon serve as an intern for Wisconsin Senators. The Neenah High Senior says he is thankful to gain experience in politics. “I’ve had an affiliation for government since elementary school. I’ve always had a fascination like I just had an infinity for learning about politics and government,” stated Neenah High School Senior Parker De Deker.
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
