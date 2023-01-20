Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Extend Offer to 5-Star Wide Receiver
The Wisconsin Badgers are making recruitment pitches and trips that they have not made in quite some time. At least it seems that way thanks to how much Luke Fickell, his coaching staff, and recruits utilize social media these days. It is a great thing they do, at least for fans, as it helps us stay excited for the teams outside of football season. One five-star wide receiver, Jamie Ffrench Jr., gave Wisconsin fans a great deal to be excited about when he posted this on Twitter:
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay fires men’s basketball coach Will Ryan after abysmal season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three days after a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced it’s parting ways with men’s basketball head coach Will Ryan. As announced by Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon, Ryan will be relieved of his coaching duties. Assistant Coach Freddie Owens will become […]
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
nbc15.com
Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will be without starting guard Max Klesmit for their game tonight against Northwestern. Klesmit took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State on Tuesday and missed the second half of the game. Klesmit is averaging 6.8 points...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Free Throw Shooting Continues To Be Abysmal
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team dropped a close one to the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday night. This snapped a 7-game win streak over Northwestern and left many questioning how good this Badgers team can be. While they have dealt with injuries to key players, the team simply isn’t playing well enough to win. One big reason is their abysmal free throw shooting.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Among Early College Football Playoff Crashers
There is a lot of hype around the Wisconsin football program right now. Luke Fickell and his staff have brought in top-level talent and many are wondering how far the Badgers can go this year. One outlet thinks the Badgers could compete for it all. Wisconsin football is on the list for a team that could be playoff crasgers next season.
onfocus.news
Central Wisconsin Storm(#2) Mosinee(#5) Lakeland(#6) among Wisconsin’s Best in WI Prep Hockey Team Rankings(Jan 16)
Three area teams are ranked among the state’s top hockey teams by Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Central Wisconsin Storm are ranked #2 in the Girls Rankings. Mosinee is #5 and Lakeland is #6 in the Boys Division 2 Rankings. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
wisportsheroics.com
3-Star Running Back: “I Like Wisconsin A Lot”
Luke Fickell has changed the landscape of Badgers recruiting. In his short time in Madison, he has pulled in many high-level recruits, especially from the transfer portal. Fickell and his staff are now focusing on future years and have begun hosting a lot of recruits for the 2024 and 2025 classes. One 3-star running back, Darrion Dupree, just completed a visit and had high praise for Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah High School Senior set to intern with Wisconsin Senators
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One local student will soon serve as an intern for Wisconsin Senators. The Neenah High Senior says he is thankful to gain experience in politics. “I’ve had an affiliation for government since elementary school. I’ve always had a fascination like I just had an infinity for learning about politics and government,” stated Neenah High School Senior Parker De Deker.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
One Wisconsin man's unique hobby of raising Texas longhorns
Everyone has a hobby. Some are more unique than others. For John Kane, his hobby is raising Texas Longhorns.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
