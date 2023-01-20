Read full article on original website
Related
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima
WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
nbcrightnow.com
Point in time survey to count those experiencing homelessness in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce's Point in Time count is Thursday, January 26. The point in time count aims to provide a physical count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within a geographical area in a given day. According to a Benton County Press Release County...
MyNorthwest.com
Mass shooting in Yakima Circle K, 3 dead, 1 injured
The Yakima Herald-Republic is reporting that Yakima PD and SWAT have surrounded a home near University Parkway and Birchfield Road. The presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old Yakima County resident. Police have released a photo of Haddock to their Facebook page. Original:. According to the Yakima Police Department,...
Connecting Yakima and Terrace Heights Learn More Monday
In 2011 The Yakima County Commissioners agreed to a joint plan with the city of Yakima to create an east west corridor to connect Yakima and Terrace Heights and improve the former Cascade mill site along I-82 in Yakima. The agreement will result in a lot of development in the...
FOX 11 and 41
Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 23: Regional fires and Half Moon Bay shooting updates
Several fires broke out across the region, including a home fire in Ellensburg that killed two dogs and displaced eight people. A mobile home fire in Pasco was put out before growing too big, thanks to a smoke alarm. Cristian Garza also takes us through updates as details unfold regarding the Half Moon Bay shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside Lions Club dedicates new bench to former city council member
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Sunnyside Lions Club dedicated a bench to former Lion and City Council Member Carol Stone. The bench is dedicated on the one year anniversary of Stone's death. Stone devoted much of her time to helping troubled youth with projects involving painting over graffiti around Sunnyside or...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
929thebull.com
5 Best Places to Get That New Tom Hanks Drink in Yakima
“Life is like a…glass of Diet Coke and Champagne.” - Tom Hanks, probably. Tom Hanks is one lovable guy, just ask any one. He was recently asked about his tipsy behavior at an industry party in Hollywood and he replied that he was drinking something he was calling, “Diet Cokagne”. It seems he had poured a little champagne into his glass of Diet Coke. Soon, word spread about the new Tom Hanks drink, so we wondered which places we could get one of those “Cokagne” drinks in Yakima, with or without the Diet Coke!
Four Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy
Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
FOX 11 and 41
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
Tri-Citians are being asked to give up too much for Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion
Eastern Washington is a big place so why should so many wind turbines surround the Tri-Cities? | Editorial
Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
Comments / 3