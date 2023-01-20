ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Related
News Talk KIT

Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima

WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
YAKIMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mass shooting in Yakima Circle K, 3 dead, 1 injured

The Yakima Herald-Republic is reporting that Yakima PD and SWAT have surrounded a home near University Parkway and Birchfield Road. The presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old Yakima County resident. Police have released a photo of Haddock to their Facebook page. Original:. According to the Yakima Police Department,...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Evening update January 23: Regional fires and Half Moon Bay shooting updates

Several fires broke out across the region, including a home fire in Ellensburg that killed two dogs and displaced eight people. A mobile home fire in Pasco was put out before growing too big, thanks to a smoke alarm. Cristian Garza also takes us through updates as details unfold regarding the Half Moon Bay shooting.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside Lions Club dedicates new bench to former city council member

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Sunnyside Lions Club dedicated a bench to former Lion and City Council Member Carol Stone. The bench is dedicated on the one year anniversary of Stone's death. Stone devoted much of her time to helping troubled youth with projects involving painting over graffiti around Sunnyside or...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
929thebull.com

5 Best Places to Get That New Tom Hanks Drink in Yakima

“Life is like a…glass of Diet Coke and Champagne.” - Tom Hanks, probably. Tom Hanks is one lovable guy, just ask any one. He was recently asked about his tipsy behavior at an industry party in Hollywood and he replied that he was drinking something he was calling, “Diet Cokagne”. It seems he had poured a little champagne into his glass of Diet Coke. Soon, word spread about the new Tom Hanks drink, so we wondered which places we could get one of those “Cokagne” drinks in Yakima, with or without the Diet Coke!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Four Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy

Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance

EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
YAKIMA, WA

