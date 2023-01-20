Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted early as a ridge of high pressure begins to form off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula and we see some drier conditions develop in our region. A low-pressure system near the northern Nevada/Utah border will pull cold air from the north out of the high-pressure system and we could see light breezy conditions. Nothing too crazy for weather as clouds will be clearing out the region tonight and we could see patchy freezing fog develop in the early morning hours tomorrow.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO