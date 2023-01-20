Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in
WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
nbcrightnow.com
Domestic violence emergency centers, services in WA could face large funding drop in 2023
WASHINGTON STATE - Services for domestic violence survivors could face a massive budget cut in 2023, according to a press release from the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV). State funding is expected to drop 23-30% by July 1, affecting emergency housing options, crisis lines and civil legal assistance for these survivors.
nbcrightnow.com
$9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds recovered by Washington AG
OLYMPIA — Another $9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds have been recovered by the Washington State Attorney General’s office. The stolen money was deposited into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge has since ordered Bank of America to return the funds to Washington state.
nbcrightnow.com
7 dead as California sees 3rd mass killing in a week
Seven people are dead in two related shooting at agricultural facilities in south of San Francisco. It's the third mass killing in the past week in California.
nbcrightnow.com
Attorney General's Office recovers over $9 million in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million in unemployment funds stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money was stolen and deposited into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court...
nbcrightnow.com
Finley School District helps make voting more accessible, adding ballot drop box
FINELY, Wash.— The new voting box in Finley was installed on Friday, January 20. Benton County Auditor's Office installed the drop box at Finley Middle Schools. It's the first and only drop box in Finely. The closest one being about ten miles away in Downtown Kennewick. The Finley School...
nbcrightnow.com
AG's office recovers stolen unemployment funds
Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office announced the recovery of another $9 million in stolen unemployment money. $34 million has now been recovered in Washington since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.
nbcrightnow.com
Texas border sheriff sends SOS seeking aid: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in foreign nationals crossing the border illegally who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.”. Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all...
nbcrightnow.com
How ketamine can help people with mental health illness
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Ketamine has been used for anesthetic purposes for decades. In more recent years clinics have opened in different areas across the US with a different use in mind. Ketamine infusion clinics give patients ketamine to treat mental health illnesses and can help people with severe anxiety, severe...
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Jan 22 Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted early as a ridge of high pressure begins to form off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula and we see some drier conditions develop in our region. A low-pressure system near the northern Nevada/Utah border will pull cold air from the north out of the high-pressure system and we could see light breezy conditions. Nothing too crazy for weather as clouds will be clearing out the region tonight and we could see patchy freezing fog develop in the early morning hours tomorrow.
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities community comes together to take the Polar Plunge
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. This event continues making waves in our community. The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River. People from all...
nbcrightnow.com
Quiet Week...Fog and Freezing Fog and Poor Air Quality
Partly cloudy with patchy fog and freezing fog tonight. An air stagnation advisory is in place through Friday with the worst air quality expected Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows in the 20s... Roads could be slick for the Tuesday morning commute due to fog and freezing fog look for partly...
Comments / 1