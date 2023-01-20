ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Mark Few said after Gonzaga's shocking loss: 'They guarded Drew (Timme) physically'

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
 4 days ago

SPOKANE - Mark Few was not happy after No. 6 Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

The Lions came into the McCarthey Athletic Center and pushed the Zags around for 40 minutes, outrebounding them 38-29 and leaving town with a 68-67 win. LMU's victory snapped Gonzaga's 75-game home winning streak, the eighth-longest streak in Division I men's college basketball history.

Loyola Marymount held national player of the year candidate Drew Timme to 17 points and 7 rebounds while Michael Graham, a bench player for the Lions, led all players with 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes.

LMU's 6-foot-2 point guard Cam Shelton also outrebounded Timme, grabbing 9 boards to go along with his game-high 27 points.

Here's a snapshot of what Few had to say after the game. Watch the video for his full comments:

Few on the physical play:

"They played us really physical and had some athletes that protected the rim," said Few.

Few on being outrebounded:

“Just big, strong physical dudes just shoving us out of the way and grabbing it,” Few said of LMU’s ability to rebound.

Few on Cam Shelton:

“He’s a really good player. He’s great with the ball,” Few said. “He’s one of the leading scorers in the league. He’s strong and has a lot of freedom.”

