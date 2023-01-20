Watch: Anton Watson nearly saves Gonzaga with steal and dunk in final minutes

SPOKANE - Down 66-64 with 1:35 left in the game, the Gonzaga Bulldogs needed a stop on defense if they were to overcome a second-half comeback against Loyola Marymount.

Anton Watson delivered, intercepting a pass from the Lions' Cam Shelton and going coast-to-coast to throw down a thunderous dunk and tie the game.

The Zags eventually lost 68-67 , but Watson's huge play deserves another look. Watch his steal-and-dunk highlight: