ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Watch: Anton Watson nearly saves Gonzaga with steal and dunk in final minutes

By Cole Forsman
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENEUn_0kL7H3vV00

SPOKANE - Down 66-64 with 1:35 left in the game, the Gonzaga Bulldogs needed a stop on defense if they were to overcome a second-half comeback against Loyola Marymount.

Anton Watson delivered, intercepting a pass from the Lions' Cam Shelton and going coast-to-coast to throw down a thunderous dunk and tie the game.

The Zags eventually lost 68-67 , but Watson's huge play deserves another look. Watch his steal-and-dunk highlight:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
SPOKANE, WA
MIX 106

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
foodgressing.com

Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening

The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
theeasterner.org

Housing Changes Coming to EWU

Morrison Hall sits on the edge of campus, an abandoned brick building housing dust and cardboard boxes. Last quarter, EWU unveiled future housing changes that would leave buildings like Morrison Hall as a pile of demolished concrete. Future changes also include renovations for Anderson Hall and the demolition of Dryden Hall. These changes come in an effort to improve student recruitment, retention, and academic success in the coming years.
CHENEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
732
Followers
482
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy