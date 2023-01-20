East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, January 20, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;1;96%
Asheville, NC;Clear;48;WNW;4;63%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;53;WNW;5;54%
Atlantic City, NJ;Cloudy;49;WNW;4;96%
Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;44;WNW;2;96%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;46;NW;4;62%
Boston, MA;Snow;32;NNE;4;96%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;3;94%
Buffalo, NY;Showers;37;WSW;9;95%
Burlington, VT;Cloudy;31;S;3;96%
Caribou, ME;Cloudy;25;ENE;5;81%
Charleston, SC;Clear;64;W;3;87%
Charleston, WV;Cloudy;45;W;6;57%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;56;WSW;4;54%
Cleveland, OH;Showers;40;WSW;26;79%
Columbia, SC;Clear;60;W;6;42%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;37;W;8;81%
Concord, NH;Snow;32;NE;9;93%
Detroit, MI;Rain;38;WSW;8;94%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;6;95%
Hartford, CT;Cloudy;36;N;3;97%
Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;35;W;9;75%
Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;3;63%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;68;WSW;3;92%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;46;WNW;10;61%
Lexington, KY;Partly cloudy;41;W;6;63%
Louisville, KY;Cloudy;37;W;6;85%
Memphis, TN;Mostly clear;41;NNW;3;67%
Miami, FL;Mostly cloudy;74;S;2;81%
Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;53;NW;2;68%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;53;NW;4;55%
Mt. Washington, NH;Snow;14;SSE;28;100%
Nashville, TN;Clear;39;W;8;69%
New York, NY;Showers;43;Calm;0;88%
Newark, NJ;Cloudy;40;WNW;1;97%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;62;WSW;7;80%
Orlando, FL;Mostly clear;72;WSW;8;78%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;42;NW;2;97%
Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;43;WSW;6;77%
Portland, ME;Snow;31;NE;5;95%
Providence, RI;Showers;38;N;5;96%
Raleigh, NC;Clear;61;WSW;3;64%
Richmond, VA;Clear;59;W;5;60%
Savannah, GA;Clear;59;W;5;96%
Tampa, FL;Cloudy;68;SW;7;92%
Toledo, OH;Showers;37;WSW;12;87%
Vero Beach, FL;Clear;66;WSW;5;86%
Washington, DC;Cloudy;45;NW;1;95%
Wilmington, DE;Cloudy;44;NW;3;95%
