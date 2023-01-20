East-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, January 20, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;1;96%

Asheville, NC;Clear;48;WNW;4;63%

Atlanta, GA;Clear;53;WNW;5;54%

Atlantic City, NJ;Cloudy;49;WNW;4;96%

Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;44;WNW;2;96%

Birmingham, AL;Clear;46;NW;4;62%

Boston, MA;Snow;32;NNE;4;96%

Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;3;94%

Buffalo, NY;Showers;37;WSW;9;95%

Burlington, VT;Cloudy;31;S;3;96%

Caribou, ME;Cloudy;25;ENE;5;81%

Charleston, SC;Clear;64;W;3;87%

Charleston, WV;Cloudy;45;W;6;57%

Charlotte, NC;Clear;56;WSW;4;54%

Cleveland, OH;Showers;40;WSW;26;79%

Columbia, SC;Clear;60;W;6;42%

Columbus, OH;Cloudy;37;W;8;81%

Concord, NH;Snow;32;NE;9;93%

Detroit, MI;Rain;38;WSW;8;94%

Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;6;95%

Hartford, CT;Cloudy;36;N;3;97%

Indianapolis, IN;Cloudy;35;W;9;75%

Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;3;63%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly clear;68;WSW;3;92%

Knoxville, TN;Clear;46;WNW;10;61%

Lexington, KY;Partly cloudy;41;W;6;63%

Louisville, KY;Cloudy;37;W;6;85%

Memphis, TN;Mostly clear;41;NNW;3;67%

Miami, FL;Mostly cloudy;74;S;2;81%

Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;53;NW;2;68%

Montgomery, AL;Clear;53;NW;4;55%

Mt. Washington, NH;Snow;14;SSE;28;100%

Nashville, TN;Clear;39;W;8;69%

New York, NY;Showers;43;Calm;0;88%

Newark, NJ;Cloudy;40;WNW;1;97%

Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;62;WSW;7;80%

Orlando, FL;Mostly clear;72;WSW;8;78%

Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;42;NW;2;97%

Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;43;WSW;6;77%

Portland, ME;Snow;31;NE;5;95%

Providence, RI;Showers;38;N;5;96%

Raleigh, NC;Clear;61;WSW;3;64%

Richmond, VA;Clear;59;W;5;60%

Savannah, GA;Clear;59;W;5;96%

Tampa, FL;Cloudy;68;SW;7;92%

Toledo, OH;Showers;37;WSW;12;87%

Vero Beach, FL;Clear;66;WSW;5;86%

Washington, DC;Cloudy;45;NW;1;95%

Wilmington, DE;Cloudy;44;NW;3;95%

