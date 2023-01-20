West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, January 19, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Clear;31;Calm;0;56%
Anchorage, AK;Fog;25;Calm;0;88%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;32;SW;10;66%
Boise, ID;Clear;23;WNW;2;92%
Casper, WY;Cloudy;19;WSW;12;73%
Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;16;Calm;0;77%
Denver, CO;Cloudy;22;WSW;2;69%
Fairbanks, AK;Partly cloudy;-15;N;1;100%
Grand Junction, CO;Partly cloudy;28;ENE;2;85%
Helena, MT;Cloudy;28;SSE;3;92%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;76;NNE;5;74%
Juneau, AK;Rain;39;ESE;18;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;44;NW;6;44%
Long Beach, CA;Mostly clear;53;NNW;5;79%
Los Angeles, CA;Clear;50;NNE;3;76%
Olympia, WA;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;44;ESE;1;72%
Portland, OR;Fog;37;NNW;1;93%
Reno, NV;Clear;18;NNW;2;82%
Roswell, NM;Mostly clear;36;W;12;46%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;44;NNW;6;72%
Salt Lake City, UT;Cloudy;31;NNW;8;88%
San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;53;W;3;70%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;47;N;3;68%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;89%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;40;ENE;1;76%
