Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Friday, January 20, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;41%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;52;N;2;70%
Bismarck, ND;Cloudy;27;NW;2;96%
Chicago, IL;Mostly cloudy;33;W;6;90%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Mostly clear;50;N;3;46%
Des Moines, IA;Cloudy;28;WNW;15;81%
Dodge City, KS;Partly cloudy;24;NW;6;77%
Duluth, MN;Cloudy;22;NNW;6;80%
El Paso, TX;Mostly clear;39;E;2;51%
Fargo, ND;Cloudy;19;NW;4;89%
Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;1;55%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;27;WSW;7;84%
Little Rock, AR;Partly cloudy;37;NNW;1;81%
Madison, WI;Flurries;32;WNW;6;86%
Milwaukee, WI;Flurries;35;WNW;13;75%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Cloudy;27;NW;10;78%
New Orleans, LA;Clear;61;NNW;3;51%
Oklahoma City, OK;Partly cloudy;37;WSW;1;73%
Omaha, NE;Cloudy;27;NNW;12;78%
San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;55;NE;2;41%
Sioux Falls, SD;Cloudy;22;NW;10;81%
Springfield, IL;Cloudy;34;WNW;16;69%
St. Louis, MO;Mostly cloudy;36;W;5;69%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;35;NNW;1;82%
Wichita, KS;Clear;28;NNW;1;95%
