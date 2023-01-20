Read full article on original website
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Friend Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘Hard to Comprehend’
Lisa Marie Presley and Wynonna Judd have the shared experience of growing up in the spotlight, and of coming from a famous family — but that's not all the two have in common. Close in age, the women have been friends for many years, and Judd's stepfather, Larry Strickland, sang as part of Elvis Presley's backing band, the Elvis Presley Stamps Quartet.
33 Years Ago: Clint Black Earns His First Platinum Album With ‘Killin’ Time’
Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 23, 1990, Clint Black had one million reasons to celebrate: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first platinum album, with his Killin' Time record. Killin' Time, which was released in 1989, was Black's very first album; Black wrote or co-wrote...
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Pal Around Onstage at Crash My Playa [Watch]
Luke Bryan had a very special treat in store for fans during his Sunday (Jan. 22) headlining set at Crash My Playa: He brought out Lionel Richie, pop legend and his fellow judge on American Idol, for a multi-song string of duets that looked just as much to perform as they were to watch.
Blake Shelton Has One Item He’d Like to Take From ‘The Voice’ Set, But It’s Impractical
When Blake Shelton retires from The Voice after next season, he'll be the show's longest-running coach ever with 23 seasons under his belt. With a distinction like that, he deserves to take home a keepsake from the set of The Voice when he finally hangs up his coaching hat — but Shelton jokes that the show runners might not see it that way.
Shantaia Rides Away From Heartbreak In Cinematic ‘Know You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Canadian country artist Shantaia's undeniable vocal talents have helped her build an ever-growing fan base and even earned her spots opening for major artists like Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Lane. When it came time to create a music video for her stunning track "Know You," the gifted singer-songwriter...
Miranda Lambert Meets Jelly Roll: ‘Like Biscuits and Gravy!’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Country Artists Who Have Performed During the Super Bowl [PICTURES]
It may not seem as though country music has taken center stage at the Super Bowl all that often, but throughout the big game's history, more than a dozen of the genre's artists have performed during pre-game festivities and at halftime. Super Bowl organizers have more often selected country stars...
Kacey Musgraves’ Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Few country music careers have evolved as quickly in size, style, shape and scope as that of Kacey Musgraves. From meticulously-produced stage shows to more intimate and stripped-down affairs, Musgraves has proved time and time again she knows how to entertain a crowd. Before selling out stadiums and reaching critical...
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
