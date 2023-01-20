ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage files paperwork to run for Congress

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Ben Savage, who rose to fame as Cory Matthews in the television series “Boy Meets World,” is considering a run for Congress, according to published reports.

Savage, 42, of Long Beach, California, submitted paperwork to the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday, KTTV reported. According to the filing, which created a committee for his campaign, Savage is planning to run as a Democrat in California’s 30th congressional district in 2024.

That seat is currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff, who is expected to run for the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, 89, who has been a senator from California since 1992, USA Today reported.

Feinstein has not publicly stated whether she will seek re-election in 2024.

Savage unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, according to KTTV.

Three other candidates have filed for the District 30 seat: California Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Nick Melvoin and Josh Bocanegra, according to People.

Savage studied political science at Stanford University and interned for former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, USA Today reported.

Savage has not publicly commented about his latest political plans. A representative for the actor told ABC News that Savage “is focused on his upcoming wedding.”

“Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community,” the representative told the news outlet.

Savage is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.

Savage starred in 158 episodes of “Boy Meets World,” from 1993 to 2000, according to IMDb.com. He reprised the role in the Disney Channel spinoff series, “Girl Meets World,” from 2014 to 2017.

