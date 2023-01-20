Read full article on original website
Warner Music Group Acquires Yes ‘Recorded Music Rights and Income Streams’ in ‘Milestone Deal’
Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially acquired the recorded rights of Yes in a deal that covers the London-based group’s first 12 studio albums. The Big Three label and the more than 50-year-old act unveiled the transaction – specifically extending to Yes’ Atlantic Records studio albums as well as 17 live recordings and compilations – in a formal announcement message today. After arriving on the scene with a self-titled debut effort in 1969, Yes went on to release nine additional studio albums via Atlantic, which now belongs to WMG.
"Love Is Blind" Star Natalie Lee Says She And Shayne Jansen Were Still Together When He Applied For "Perfect Match"
Natalie claims she and Shayne mutually agreed to not apply for the show while they were together.
A Thousand and One review – Teyana Taylor shines in motherhood drama
In the brief snippets that form the opening montage of A Thousand and One, it’s clear writer-director AV Rockwell has an assured aesthetic sense: street corners buzzing with chatter and pulsing with 90s hip-hop, greetings and handshakes, the cacophony of 1994 Brooklyn as it bends around an assured Teyana Taylor’s take-no-prisoners walk. We first meet Taylor’s Inez a year earlier, in a single sumptuous shot at Riker’s Island; now she’s back, beeper on her hip, looking for Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola), the six-year-old child she left behind.
Global Music Rights Settles Lawsuits With Two Radio Groups Following RMLC Agreement
A little less than one year after concluding a long-running legal battle with the Radio Music License Committee (RMLC), performance rights organization Global Music Rights (GMR) has settled a pair of lawsuits that it filed against radio groups Red Wolf Broadcasting and One Putt Broadcasting in October of 2022. 10-year-old...
YouTube Music Listening Room Beta – What Is It?
YouTube opened a limited-access beta program called ‘Listening Room’ to solicit feedback from music listeners. The YouTube Music team created a Google doc asking music lovers questions about their listening preferences. Users who are selected to participate in the ‘Listening Room’ beta will get early access to new features and have access to the YouTube Music product team on Discord in order to provide feedback. Sign-ups for the new program were only open for 24 hours before they closed.
Ultra International Music Publishing Acquires Zaytoven Catalog, Announces New Futures Deal
Ultra International Music Publishing has announced a co-publishing deal with acclaimed songwriter/producer Zaytoven in addition to acquiring his existing catalog. Ultra International Music Publishing (UIMP), a leading independent publisher of hip-hop, jazz, EDM, pop, and reggae, announces a new agreement with Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven. UIMP has agreed to a co-publishing agreement with Zaytoven to develop new work as he continues his collaborations with the company in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and London.
