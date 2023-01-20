Read full article on original website
World Health Organization employee abducted in northern Mali
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The World Health Organization’s director-general says an employee of the U.N. agency has been abducted by unidentified assailants in northern Mali. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Tuesday that Dr. Mahamadou Diawara was kidnapped from his car in the town of Menaka on Monday. Tedros said that “health workers should never be a target.” WHO is working with authorities to investigate the abduction. The West African nation has been battling a decade-long jihadi insurgency that has killed thousands. Jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have used hostage-taking for ransom as a way to fund operations and expand their presence.
France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he is awaiting “clarifications” from Burkina Faso’s new junta leader following a report saying authorities in the West African country ordered hundreds of French troops to leave within a month. Macron said during a news conference in Paris on Saturday that the message from Burkina Faso were “confusing” with junta leader Ibrahim Traore away from the capital, Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s national broadcaster, RTB, reported Saturday that the junta government had decided Wednesday to end the French military presence in the country. Macron urged caution in reacting to the report, citing Russia’s possible interference and the need to make sure that there was no “manipulation” of information.
Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry has issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) for violating labor laws. The ministry said Tuesday that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits. Glovo was smacked with a 79 million-euro ($86-million) fine last year for similar infringements of labor laws. A 2021 law in Spain classified food delivery riders as employees of the digital platforms they work for as opposed to self-employed freelancers.
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan without power after countrywide outage
A nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity on Monday, threatening to cause havoc in the South Asian nation already grappling with fuel shortages in the winter months. The country’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement the country’s National Grid went down at 7.34...
Overflow at China dam sweeps away people; 2 dead, 7 missing
BEIJING (AP) — Torrents of water spilling over a river dam in central China have swept away several people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday. Local authorities said seven were still missing Monday, two people died and 10 were rescued. The search was continuing. The water rose rapidly before it overtopped the Sanmenxia dam in Henan province, sweeping away people who had gathered below for photographs. Emergency officials said the incident was under investigation and advised visitors to “pay attention to personal safety during the holiday period.” The dam on the Yellow River was completed in 1960 and has been troubled by sediment buildup. That has caused flooding and complaints about the dam’s design and management.
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis. It all started when electricity was turned off during low usage...
Indian court grants extradition for Australia murder suspect
NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in New Delhi has approved an extradition request for the prime suspect in the killing of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago. Rajwinder Singh, who is of Indian origin, was arrested in India in November, three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar, or $677,000, reward. Australia had applied to India for Singh’s extradition in March 2021, but he could not be found. The 38-year-old flew from Sydney to India the day after 24-year-old Australian Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. The court’s order on the extradition will now need to be signed off by the Indian government.
New 1994 ferry disaster report: No collision, no explosion
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The accident investigation boards of Estonia, Finland and Sweden say there is no indication that there was a collision or an explosion on a ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea 28 years ago in one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters. The boards on Monday didn’t provide new evidence contradicting the 1997 official accident investigation report in to the sinking of the M/S Estonia in heavy seas on Sept. 28, 1994, killing 852 people. The vessel’s sinking has sparked several conspiracy theories, including that it might have collided with a submarine or that it allegedly carried sensitive military cargo. The latest probe was initiated after a 2020 television documentary showed video images of a hole in the ferry’s hull.
Governor declares emergency in Sudan province after 4 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Armed men opened fire on a bus station in southern Sudan, killing at least four people and prompting provincial authorities to declare a monthlong state of emergency. Authorities in South Kordofan province said the attack in the provincial capital of Kadugli wounded at least four others. No group immediately claimed reliability for the attack, which took place as the victims were headed to areas controlled by a rebel group known as the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, according to local media. South Kordofan’s acting provincial governor called the attack “unfortunate,” pledging that local authorities “will spare no effort to regain security and stability” in the province. He said a state of emergency took effect Monday.
Transformation and East-meets-West cap Paris menswear week
PARIS (AP) — As Paris Fashion Week bids farewell to the menswear season, the final day of shows includes collections from Maison Margiela and Sacai. It was East meets West for lauded South Korean designer Woo Youngmi, whose show on Sunday was more than meets the eye. The current Western obsession with Korean pop culture inspired Woo to take a look at the shifting relationship between Korea and the West over time. Transformation was at the heart of a disruptive, fashion-forward co-ed Sacai show. Haute couture collections, including from powerhouse Dior, are set to go on display starting Monday in the French capital.
A group of friends attended a vigil in Beijing. Then one by one, they disappeared
When one by one, the friends of a young woman living in Beijing began disappearing — detained by the police after attending a vigil together weeks earlier — she felt sure that her time was nearing. “As I record this video, four of my friends have already been...
Brazil police: Businessman ordered killings of men in Amazon
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police plan to indict a Colombian fish trader as mastermind behind the killings of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, on June 5, 2022. According to the investigation, Ruben Dario da Silva Villar provided the ammunition used to kill the pair, made phone calls before and after the crime to the confessed killer, and paid his lawyer. He denies any involvement. Pereira and Phillips were traveling in the remote area of the Amazon when they disappeared, and their bodies were recovered after the confessions. Phillips was researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest.
France is “very sexist,” watchdog body says, sounding alarm
PARIS (AP) — A French government-created watchdog to promote gender equality in France says its society remains “very sexist.” The key finding is included in a scathing annual report released Monday by the High Council for Equality between Women and Men. The watchdog also sounded the alarm about double-digit rates of sexual violence reported by women. In a survey commissioned for the report, one-third of women reported having been badgered by their partners into sexual acts that they didn’t want. Around one in seven of the survey’s women respondents said men had forced sex on them. A similar number reported having been hit and shoved by their partners.
