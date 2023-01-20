ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus to Boost Waste Pump Infrastructure Through State Funding

By Rebecca Greene
PARAMUS, NJ - The Borough Council passed a resolution on Tuesday night accepting a proposal for the town’s largest water pumping station to have its engineering design updated.

The proposal by Alaimo Group Engineering passed on the condition that it will not exceed $645,000 in cost, and the town is applying for funding from the state, according to Borough Administrator Hector Olmo.

“The objective is to fix that one and then to go out to I Bank [Infrastructure Bank] to try and find funding through I Bank, which is through the state, to fix four other ones,” Olmo explained.

Olmo explained that while the water pump in the proposal is up to code, it can be updated due to aging in order to maximize the pump’s efficiency. The project is part of the mayor and council’s objective to improve borough infrastructure.

“We're afraid of a breakdown where now we're in an emergency to try and fix them,” Olmo said. “So we're trying to fix them before we get to that because they're 40, 50 or more years old.”

The town plans to update four of the five other water pumping stations, according to Olmo.

Olmo said the borough has already obtained money through grants for the project but is looking for more.

TAPinto.net

Improvements Coming: Belford Ferry Terminal to Receive $4 Million Investment

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - A refresh is coming to the Belford Ferry, according to local elected officials. This, after contractual changes on ferry operators resulted in recent legal challenges.  Last fall, NY Waterway lost the contract to transport passengers to SeaStreak, which will now provide the Belford ferry service to New York City. This was a result of the bidding process out of Monmouth County. Congressman Frank Pallone, who serves North Middletown in the U.S. House of Representatives, stated in a news release that he received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to mend the Belford ferry terminal this week. The funds will be...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Council Agenda – New Parking Time Limits

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank council will hold a hybrid (online and in-person), workshop and regular meeting this Wednesday, January 25, 6:30pm. Highlights of the Agenda: Adoption of a time-limit for parking in various thoroughfares throughout the borough Other ordinances up for first a reading is the Short-Term Rental and amendment to the borough’s firearms permit fees. These ordinances had an incomplete reference number and may, or may not be on the agenda. To read the complete agenda that includes all related documents, click HERE. To attend, listen and participate in the ZOOM meeting, click HERE. Council Meeting Public Comment Protocols Speakers are allotted 5 minutes for...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Residents Express Concern About Possible Toxins at Department of Public Works Affordable Housing Location

MILLBURN, NJ — At last week’s township committee meeting, Millburn’s new Fair Share Housing attorney, Jarryd Kantor, reported to the committee that Fair Share wants the township to comply “expeditiously” with the current plan of building affordable housing at the Department of Public Works (DPW), and several residents expressed their concern about possible toxins at that location. Dr. Dennis Fabian called the dump site contaminated, “I think it’s a Pandora's box waiting to open. If not now, within the next five to 10 years.” He said that other communities have had issues with that type of situation and had to shut...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verona to Apply for Grant to Build New Pickleball Courts

VERONA, NJ -- A resolution on the agenda for Monday night's Verona Township Council meeting calls for the township to apply for a grant to build new pickleball courts. A resolution authorizes the submission of an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for a Local Recreation Department Improvement Grant (LRIG). The Verona Township Council is seeking to obtain a fiscal year 2023 Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for approximately $100,000 to carry out a project to renovate the pickleball court at the Verona Community Pool. Upon receipt of the fully executed agreement from the department, the Township Council will authorize the expenditure of funds pursuant to the terms of the agreement between the Township of Verona and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.    
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Health Benefit Waiting Period Reduced for Wayne Township’s New Employees

WAYNE, NJ – An ordinance was introduced during the Jan 4 town council meeting and was on the agenda for the Jan 18 meeting for final approval. It would reduce the health insurance eligibility waiting period for new employees from 90-days to 30-days, but Fifth Ward Councilwoman Fran Ritter pointed out that the ordinance would apply only for non-union employees. This is because changes like this for unionized employees would come through their collective bargaining agreements. Ritter challenged this ordinance at its introduction, tying it to the ordinance that would’ve made the mayor a full-time employee. When this ordinance came up...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Board Votes for Its Own Attorney as Community Demands Input on Superintendent Contract

Tempers flared at an intense Saturday morning school board meeting following Thursday’s bombshell disclosure that Superintendent Roger Leon’s $1.5 million employment contract was automatically renewed eight months ago without public knowledge. Within minutes of the five-hour meeting beginning, Board Member Adorian Murray-Thomas made a motion to immediately seek an “independent board counsel separate from the board general counsel,” saying it was necessary for the board members to get their own legal advice. In New Jersey, most of the 600 school boards have their own counsel so they can be assured they are able to act independently when their ideas veer from that...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bridgewater Approves Hazardous Busing Payment, Continues to Question Legitimacy of Figures

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The saga of hazardous busing in Bridgewater Township has ended for now. The town council approved a resolution Jan. 19 to pay $523,808 to the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District for hazardous busing for the 2021-2022 school year. Hazardous busing is used “to provide school busing for safety reasons to and from certain regional schools, for pupils living within the township of Bridgewater,” as worded in previous resolutions. That especially includes students who live in potentially dangerous areas, such as just off Route 22. Council vice president Timothy Ring said the township had an obligation to pay the bill, which he likened...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

What Does a Union County Commissioner Do?

UNION COUNTY, NJ — County commissioners perform their duties as elected officials in addition to their main jobs, but describe their responsibilities as beyond “part-time.” The nine commissioners who currently serve are paid $35,515 or more for performing the duties of the role they take on in addition to careers in fields including local government and higher education. The commissioner board’s chairperson is paid an annual salary of $37,922, the vice chairperson earns $36,718 and the other seven commissioners are each paid a yearly salary of $35,515. Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados and Vice Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded gave overviews of the commissioner role in interviews...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Keyport Council Holds Regular January Meeting

KEYPORT, NJ - The newly organized Mayor and Council of Keyport met on January 17th to conduct their regular business. The meeting lasted about an hour. The new members joining the board were Melissa Vecchio and Cathleen Reilly on Council. New elected Mayor Rose Araneo was also on the dais. The borough intends to submit a grant application to the state for a recreation improvement grant. Also, expect an upgrade in information technology in Keyport as a shared service agreement for these services was listed for approval with the Township of Freehold. Comments from the public included requests to offer CPR training for sports volunteers,...
KEYPORT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Work Resumes on Rail Line Between Roxbury and Andover

ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Businesses Receive Part of $5.8M Grant from Essex County

Cedar Grove, NJ – The Township of Montclair, Brother to Brother, Family Promise, Montclair Neighborhood Development Corp., Oaks Integrated Care, SOFIA and Succeed2gether were among the 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 non-profit community organizations that received a total of about $5.8 million from the Community Development Block Grant program and the Emergency Solutions Grant program on Thursday, January 19. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development. With the County Executive are (from left) Tia Aery from Family Promise, Kristin Wald from SOFIA,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fairfield Council Tabs Campisi to Fill Vacant Seat

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- The Fairfield mayor and council elected Peter Campisi as councilman to fill the unexpired term of William Galese, term ending Dec. 31, 2023.  Galese is now the mayor of Fairfield after Former Mayor James Gasparini resigned to become Fairfield’s  business administrator upon the retirement of Joseph Catenaro, who has been Fairfield’s business administrator for the last 29 years. Campisi took his oath of office from Judge Marcella Matos Wilson at Monday’s council meeting. Campisi thanked all those who showed confidence in him and promised to work hard for Fairfield residents. Campisi graduated from West Essex High School in 2005 and earned a degree in Civil/Construction Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2010. He has been employed as project manager at Skanska USA Building for 11 years.  He has been a Fairfield Planning Board member for the past four years and a member of the Fairfield Republican Committee for the past three years.  A resident of Fairfield resident for 21 years. Campisi is married and has three kids.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Caldwell Council Approves $86.5K for Project to Address Flooding Concerns

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The West Caldwell Township Council met last Tuesday and unanimously passed a resolution providing $86,500 to fund a professional services agreement with Colliers Engineering & Design for the FEMA culvert project.  The governing body has committed to proactive measures to address the flooding that occurs within the municipality. Mayor Joseph Tempesta has said that the remedies will continue for the foreseeable future, and it is anticipated that an annual allocation of $500,000 will provide funds for the various projects. Council president Michael Doctoroff confirmed that an application to the planning board was submitted for a new medical building that...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girl Scouts Recognized for Service to Ridgewood Community

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Earlier this month, local Girl Scouts were recognized for their service to the Ridgewood community with bronze and silver awards. More than 20 participants were honored following completion of projects to benefit the environment, animal rescues and social services. Silver awards were given to Anna Dickson and Christina Weispfenning following their creation of flyers for animal rescue organizations. The project included creating templates on Canva so the organizations could continue making custom flyers following the scouts' involvement. Addison Brown and Christine Nally collected shower supplies for the Center of Hope and Safety, donating the goods and additional funds...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue.  A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.  According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste

Union County, NJ - Schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. County recycling includes scrap metal recycling, safe paper shredding of personal documents, and safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products. “We encourage everyone in the whole Union County community to use our countywide drive-through recycling programs to recover valuable metals for recycling, prevent identity theft, and help keep hazardous products out of the environment,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados. “I would also like to thank our municipal partners for helping to stem the tide of...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Le Leo in Jersey City's Journal Square Hits 75% Leased Milestone

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut. Park Stone Management and Fields Grade developed the new six-story rental building at 244 St. Paul’s Avenue, just minutes from the Journal Square PATH Station with direct service to Manhattan.  With an ultra-convenient location, a complete amenity package and modern residences with upscale finishes and appointments, Le Léo has tapped into the strong public demand for a high quality, boutique lifestyle that embraces the growing appeal of Journal Square. “Journal...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Hudson County Freeholder, Military Veteran Dies at 87

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Former Hudson County Freeholder, Barry J. Dugan, died on January 13. He was 87. Dugan, also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, was then Bayonne Mayor Joe Doria’s pick to the Freeholder Board in 1999 where he served until 2006. According to previous stories about Dugan, even after 22 years at Western Electric (now, Lucent Technologies) and 14 years at AT&T in 1989, he never slowed down. “People used to tell me that I don’t appear to be retired, since I put in so much time into the things I was doing,” he said at the time. When Dugan...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
