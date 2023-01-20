Paramus to Boost Waste Pump Infrastructure Through State Funding

PARAMUS, NJ - The Borough Council passed a resolution on Tuesday night accepting a proposal for the town’s largest water pumping station to have its engineering design updated.

The proposal by Alaimo Group Engineering passed on the condition that it will not exceed $645,000 in cost, and the town is applying for funding from the state, according to Borough Administrator Hector Olmo.

“The objective is to fix that one and then to go out to I Bank [Infrastructure Bank] to try and find funding through I Bank, which is through the state, to fix four other ones,” Olmo explained.

Olmo explained that while the water pump in the proposal is up to code, it can be updated due to aging in order to maximize the pump’s efficiency. The project is part of the mayor and council’s objective to improve borough infrastructure.

“We're afraid of a breakdown where now we're in an emergency to try and fix them,” Olmo said. “So we're trying to fix them before we get to that because they're 40, 50 or more years old.”

The town plans to update four of the five other water pumping stations, according to Olmo.

Olmo said the borough has already obtained money through grants for the project but is looking for more.



