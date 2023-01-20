Read full article on original website
Biden says US farmers thriving, but people feeding America tell different story: Going into ‘survival mode’
Kansas wheat farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke responded to Biden's comments claiming that farmers are thriving under his leadership as they brace for "survival mode."
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Start Thinking of Alternatives to These 6 Foods in 2023 — They’ll Be In Short Supply
It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?
The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
