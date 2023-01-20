ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Wayne Man Arrested - Accused of Urinating on the Front Lawn of Wayne Valley High School in Broad Daylight

By Jon "Ferris" Meredith
 5 days ago

WAYNE, NJ – A Wayne resident was arrested by the Wayne Township Police Department for the tenth time in seven months and for the second time in ten days. This time, he is being accused of urinating on the front lawn of Wayne Valley High School in full daylight, while school was in session.

The information in this article came from a statement from Wayne Police Public Information Officer, Detective Captain Dan Daly.

On the night of New Year’s Eve, while families enjoyed a peaceful dinner at a restaurant on Hamburg Turnpike, a man walked through the door with a beer can in hand, already intoxicated.

“He then proceeded to point at the patrons’ children and threatened to kill them,” said Daly in his statement.

Wayne police was called and when they arrived, the owners of the restaurant pointed out the man who was outside at the time.

“Officers recognized the subject from previous, similar incidents as Stephen Sales,” said Daly. “Mr. Sales had been previously banned from the restaurant due to his behavior.”

Sales was arrested – his ninth time by the Wayne PD. He was charged with Defiant Trespass and Terroristic Threats and was then taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

Following the hearing, he was released and ten days after his ninth arrest, he was back for more. This time he made it convenient for Wayne’s finest and came to Town Hall on January 10th.

“Wayne Police Officers were dispatched to the window of the Wayne Township Violations Bureau for a disorderly male subject who was intoxicated and belligerent toward court staff,” Daly explained. He hen added that officers had Sales leave the building - but not before providing him a way to “connect with his court hearing remotely via his cellphone.”

They did not let Sales out of their site as he left Town Hall. Officers watched him as he headed toward Wayne Valley High School.  There, he stopped on the front lawn, opened his pants, "exposing his genitals,” then began to urinate on the front lawn of the high school.

“Mr. Sales did this while facing the school and at a time in which it was still daylight and school students were still present on campus,” said Daly.

Officers ran to him, arrested him again, brought him back to the station and ended up charging him with Lewdness, Endangering the Welfare of Children and Disorderly Conduct. And, once again, he was taken to the Passaic County jail.

Because of his past actions Sales has been banned from “numerous” businesses in Wayne and Daly provided two examples of other charges laid against Sales in the past: Shoplifting and Aggravated Assault on Police Officers.

As with his all his past discretions, these current charges are considered accusations and Sales is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“The Wayne Police Department is committed to enforcing the law and protecting the safety and quality of life of everyone within the Township,” said Daly in conclusion.

TAPinto.net

