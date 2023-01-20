No Style Points Scored, But Nine in a Row Feels Fine to the Chatham Boys Basketball Team; Tops Roxbury for 10th Win, 38-35

SUCCASUNNA, NJ -- The beginning and the end turned out fine for the Chatham boys basketball team, but the two middle quarters were a struggle that threatened the Cougars winning streak at Roxbury High on Thursday night.

Chatham managed just two points in the second quarter and seven in the third before senior Ryan Leskauskas scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the final quarter to help the Cougars pull out their ninth straight win, 38-35, vs. Roxbury.

Chatham coach Todd Ervin summed it up best after his team's lowest point output of the season: "We'll take it."

Ryan Leskauskas, Tim Platek, Danny Morton and Nick Cutlip talk about the win

Chatham (10-2) had its transition game going in the opening quarter with Danny Morton finishing two fast-break layups and Leskauskas dropping in two 3-pointers. The second 3-pointer by Leskauskas came with a second left in the first (see below) and staked the Cougars to a 15-8 lead.

But Roxbury (3-8) bottled up the Chatham offense over the next two quarters with its 3-2 zone defense, and the Cougars were having trouble getting any easy baskets.

"We don't see many zones," Ervin said. "We worked on it in practice yesterday, but it confused us a little bit. We did a much better job in the fourth quarter. We also missed a ton of easy shots and we're a horrible foul shooting team."

The only points Chatham scored in the second quarter were a foul shot apiece by Nick Cutlip and Ryan Leach as Roxbury pulled even at 17-17 heading into halftime. Tim Platek scored Chatham's first field goal since the opening period with his drive with 2:47 left in the third (see below) before the Gaels upped their advantage to 28-20.

"We wanted to play with more patience on the offensive end in the second half and get them to turn it over," Ervin said. "The way they played their zone, they had so many people outside, we knew the inside was wide open."

Roxbury held a 28-22 lead entering the final quarter, but Chatham began to move its game inside when Cutlip scored a backdoor layup off a neat feed from freshman guard Ryan Leach with 10 seconds left in the third. That basket ignited a 14-2 run by the Cougars that was capped by two free throws from Platek with 49.5 seconds showing for a 36-30 lead.

Leskauskas opened the fourth quarter with a drive to the basket for two points and Platek followed by passing to Cutlip for an uncontested layup (see below).

Leskauskas then hit two free throws before making another drive through the lane that he finished for a left-handed layup. After Roxbury's Ryan Johannessen scored to make it 30-30 with 4:28 left, Cutlip drew a charging foul and then was fouled on the offensive end. He missed the foul shot, but Leskauskas got the rebound, which led to a basket by Morton for a 32-30 edge.

Morton then stole the ball and fed Leskauskas for the layup before Platek iced it with his two big free throws.

COUGAR NOTES: The 38 points represented the fewest points scored in a game this season for Chatham and the 35 scored by Roxbury tied for the fewest points allowed by the Cougars this season. They also gave up 35 points in a 67-35 win vs. Hanover Park on Dec. 29 in the "Cougar Classic" ... the Cougars hit just 10 of 21 free throws (47.6%), but Ryan Leskauskas hit both of his fouls and Tim Platek made 3 of 4 ... Roxbury was 4 for 6 from the line ... the Cougars can avenge their 56-54 season-opening loss to Morris Knolls (8-4) in a return match on the road Saturday at 1 p.m.











































