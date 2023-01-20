ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

No Style Points Scored, But Nine in a Row Feels Fine to the Chatham Boys Basketball Team; Tops Roxbury for 10th Win, 38-35

By Ed Barmakian
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SUCCASUNNA, NJ -- The beginning and the end turned out fine for the Chatham boys basketball team, but the two middle quarters were a struggle that threatened the Cougars winning streak at Roxbury High on Thursday night.

Chatham managed just two points in the second quarter and seven in the third before senior Ryan Leskauskas scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the final quarter to help the Cougars pull out their ninth straight win, 38-35, vs. Roxbury.

Chatham coach Todd Ervin summed it up best after his team's lowest point output of the season: "We'll take it."

Ryan Leskauskas, Tim Platek, Danny Morton and Nick Cutlip talk about the win

Chatham (10-2) had its transition game going in the opening quarter with Danny Morton finishing two fast-break layups and Leskauskas dropping in two 3-pointers. The second 3-pointer by Leskauskas came with a second left in the first (see below) and staked the Cougars to a 15-8 lead.

But Roxbury (3-8) bottled up the Chatham offense over the next two quarters with its 3-2 zone defense, and the Cougars were having trouble getting any easy baskets.

"We don't see many zones," Ervin said. "We worked on it in practice yesterday, but it confused us a little bit. We did a much better job in the fourth quarter. We also missed a ton of easy shots and we're a horrible foul shooting team."

The only points Chatham scored in the second quarter were a foul shot apiece by Nick Cutlip and Ryan Leach as Roxbury pulled even at 17-17 heading into halftime. Tim Platek scored Chatham's first field goal since the opening period with his drive with 2:47 left in the third (see below) before the Gaels upped their advantage to 28-20.

"We wanted to play with more patience on the offensive end in the second half and get them to turn it over," Ervin said. "The way they played their zone, they had so many people outside, we knew the inside was wide open."

Roxbury held a 28-22 lead entering the final quarter, but Chatham began to move its game inside when Cutlip scored a backdoor layup off a neat feed from freshman guard Ryan Leach with 10 seconds left in the third. That basket ignited a 14-2 run by the Cougars that was capped by two free throws from Platek with 49.5 seconds showing for a 36-30 lead.

Leskauskas opened the fourth quarter with a drive to the basket for two points and Platek followed by passing to Cutlip for an uncontested layup (see below).

Leskauskas then hit two free throws before making another drive through the lane that he finished for a left-handed layup. After Roxbury's Ryan Johannessen scored to make it 30-30 with 4:28 left, Cutlip drew a charging foul and then was fouled on the offensive end. He missed the foul shot, but Leskauskas got the rebound, which led to a basket by Morton for a 32-30 edge.

Morton then stole the ball and fed Leskauskas for the layup before Platek iced it with his two big free throws.

COUGAR NOTES: The 38 points represented the fewest points scored in a game this season for Chatham and the 35 scored by Roxbury tied for the fewest points allowed by the Cougars this season. They also gave up 35 points in a 67-35 win vs. Hanover Park on Dec. 29 in the "Cougar Classic" ... the Cougars hit just 10 of 21 free throws (47.6%), but Ryan Leskauskas hit both of his fouls and Tim Platek made 3 of 4 ... Roxbury was 4 for 6 from the line ... the Cougars can avenge their 56-54 season-opening loss to Morris Knolls (8-4) in a return match on the road Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQz5d_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgVzA_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4iwd_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyEtl_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IomD_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTtjU_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szVGd_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtwNT_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w7sY_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aK0A_0kL7B5uD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuwTb_0kL7B5uD00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 24 Points, Morton 17 as Chatham Boys Basketball Earns 'Ugly' 11th Straight Win, 64-54 vs. Mount Olive

CHATHAM, NJ -- Senior guard Danny Morton joked that he was going to turn the lights on when he got home and shoot some free throws outside after Chatham had scored a 64-54 boys basketball win vs. Mount Olive on Monday night. The Cougars were able to laugh off the "ugly" parts of their game - which included 60% accuracy from the foul line - as they posted their 11th straight win behind a game-high 24 points from Ryan Leskauskas and 17 points provided by Morton. Ryan Leskauskas and Danny Morton talk about the win Chatham (12-2) moved to a 9-2 lead from...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Big First Quarter Helps Pope John Hold off Chatham Girls Basketball Team, 62-57

SPARTA, NJ-- Pope John opened an 18-point lead in the first quarter before Chatham battled back in a girls basketball game won by Pope John, 62-57, on Monday night. Chatham (10-8) had three players score in double figures, led by Mia Semioli with 14 points. Ella Kreuzer scored 13 points and McKenna Hogan had 10 for the Cougars. Kylie Squier scored a game-high 19 points for Pope John (15-2).
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Morristown Falls to West Morris; 54-48

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School boys basketball team fell to West Morris, 54-48, on Monday, Jan. 23. The Colonials outscored the Wolfpack 19-4 in the third quarter. Zion Baitey had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Morristown, and Finn Rodgers and Christian Clark-Stokes each scored 11 points. Eli Stoute and Jack Leonard combined for 27 points for West Morris, and Matt Mancini grabbed 13 rebounds. Morristown lost its fifth game in a row and will now travel to face Sparta on Wednesday January 25. Game time is 7pm.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Advances in ECT with 46-31 Win Over West Caldwell Tech

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Livingston boys basketball team advanced in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament with a 46-31 victory over West Caldwell Tech Monday night. The Lancers (9-6) will play at 10th-seeded Payne Tech in Newark in the next round on Thursday. Dylan Perlstein scored 14 points for Livingston, which went on a 14-5 run in the second quarter to open an 11-point lead. Luke Cohen, who finished with 12 points, banked in a 3-pointer to give Livingston a 9-4 lead and ignite the spurt. Two free throws by Nate Nussbaum made it 11-5, a fastbreak layup by Cohen gave Livingston a 13-5 lead and then Nussbaum drained a 3-pointet for a 16-5 Lancer lead. Perlstein, Nussbaum and Cohen had five points apiece in the second quarter. Livingston went into the half with a 21-13 lead. Aziz Sutton-Shorter of West Caldwell Tech (12-6) led all scorers with 19 points.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Defeats Hillside, 52-41

UNION, NJ -- After trailing by two points at halftime, the Union boys basketball team dominated the second half and went on to defeat Hillside, 52-41, Monday afternoon. Riley Flood scored 18 points for the Farmers (8-7), who outscored the Comets, 14-8, in the third quarter to take a four-point lead. Kameron McGainey finished with 13 points and Ralph Brucal scored 11 points for Union, which closed out the game by outscoring Hillside, 16-9, in the fourth quarter. Dartangnon Siddons led Hillside (4-11) with 13 points and Delroy Smith closed with 12 points for the Comets.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Girls Indoor Track Wins Morris County Relay Championships

RANDOLPH, NJ- Randolph Varsity Girls Indoor Track won first overall in the Morris County Relay Championships held at Drew University on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “It has been three years since the Randolph girls track and field team has brought home a county championship, and we have our coach, Kevin Higgins, to thank for it,” runner Jadyn Lorent said. “The comradery and trust that has been established between us is unparalleled, and even on and off day, we still support and cheer for one another.” The meet began with seniors Ariyana Jackson, Julia Nitulescu, Kenidi Lewis and sophomore Gabby Ball taking second place...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Whippany Park Edges Dover, 56-55

DOVER, NJ -- The Whippany Park boys basketball team rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to come back and defeat Dover, 56-55, on Monday. Jaycen Burke finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals for Whippany Park (3-11), which outscored Dover, 18-4, in the third quarter to get back in the game. David Farrell finished with 10 points and five rebounds, and Shane Kelly had a team-high nine rebounds to go with six points and four assists for Whippany Park.
DOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Swimming: Summit Reaches Podium at UCTs with Runner-Up Finish

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The Westfield boys swim team repeated as Union County champions with an impressive performance, outdistancing second place Summit by more than 130 points. Colin Kavanagh led off the winning medley relay for Westfield and finished first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Owen Waibel was also on the medley relay, won individual events in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and anchored the 200 freestyle relay, earning him four victories on the day. "Winning this championship as a senior feels great," Kavanagh told TAPinto. "It's my last year. For all of the seniors, it's exciting for us to...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Sweeps Weehawken

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ - Andrew Medina's 216 in the first game set the tone, as Wood-Ridge swept Weehawken 7-0 in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday. Medina's strong game one was supported by Dylan Matawa's 189 as the Blue Devils defeated the Indians 677-559.  Game two Nico Altamura was the hot hand, rolling a 212, as the Blue Devils improved with a 708-514 victory.   Game three all three bowled well, as Wood-Ridge finished off the sweep with a 639-564 victory.  Wood-Ridge 7, Weehawken 0         Dylan Matawa 189 174 191 554 Andrew Medina 216 186 186 588 Nico Altamura 133 212 179 524 Giancarlo Valente 139 136 83 358 Total 677 708 639 2024 Weehawken 559 514 564 1637  
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Fencing: Columbia Swings Past Kent Place Winning 19 - 8

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Columbia girl’s fencing team was back in action on Monday, January 23rd, taking on Kent Place high school. Columbia won the last 4 meetings between the two schools dating back to 2014. In a home match that lasted just over two hours, Columbia defeated Kent handedly by a score of 19 - 8.  The Cougars started off the match strong winning the first 9 bouts. The Dragons slowly crawled back winning 5 of the next 9 bouts bringing the score to 13-5. Mila Janowski sealed the match for the Cougars by winning her bout and scoring the coveted...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Girls Swimmers Win Ocean County Championship Over Weekend

TOMS RIVER - Congratulations to the Southern Regional Girls Swim Team on winning the 2023 Ocean County Championship on Sunday, 1/22/23 at the Toms River YMCA. The Rams won five events:  200 Medley Relay: Emily Kulinski, Francesca Fields, Julianna Marco, Summer Watson. 200 Individual Free:  Sevanah Oravets (broke school record) 500  Individual Freestyle: Sevanah Oravets (broke school record) 100 Breaststroke: Francesca Fields 400 Freestyle Relay: Sevanah Oravets, Emily Kulinski, Shae Centanni, Francesca Fields On Monday, Southern competed against Toms River North and won 121-46 200 Medley Relay: 1:57.84 (S) - Emily Kulinski, Francesca Fields, Sevanah Oravets, Shae Centanni   200 Freestyle: 1:56.48 (TRN) - Kaitlyn Culbert   200 IM: 2:34.19 (S) - Julianna Marco   50 Freestyle: 25.60 (S) - Sevanah Oravets   100 Butterfly: 1:04.79 (S) - Francesca Fields   100 Freestyle: 1:03.22 (S) - Chloe Furlong   500 Freestyle: 5:54.34 (S) - Shae Centanni   200 Freestyle Relay: 1:55.33 (TRN) - Kaitlyn Culbert, Caitlin Poulos, Kyran Thievon, Katelyn Rizzo   100 Backstroke: 1:00.43 (TRN) - Kaitlyn Culbert   100 Breaststroke: 1:18.61 (S) - Talia Duralek   400 Freestyle Relay: 4:11.16 (S) - Isabella Wyckoff, Payton Nork, Summer Watson, Emma Mills  
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming: Bayonne Outscores Dickinson in Both Girls' and Boys' Competition

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne girls' and boys' swim teams swept Dickinson on Monday, with the girls winning, 108-49, and the boys prevailing, 113-54. For the girls: 200 MR: Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, 2:20.94 200 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko. 2:25.89 200 IM: Marissa Losonczy, 2:44.85     100 Fly: Anisa Matos, 1:26.84     100 Free: Alexandra Nozhenko, 1:05.34 500 Free: Natalie Ramos, 7:10.56     200 FR: Marissa Losonczy, Isabella Lubczenko, Anisa Matos, Alexandra Nozhenko, 2:09.36 100 Back: Marissa Losonczy, 1:29.47         400 FR: Arianna Torres, Giselle Rosales, Anisa Matos, Natalie Ramos, 5:06.45     For the boys: 200 MR: Christopher Cena, Luis Collazo, Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, 2:12.91 200 Free: Michal Drozd, 2:13.37 50 Free: Michal Drozd, 26.58     100 Free: Christopher Cena, 1:03.67     500 Free: Youssef Hassan, 7:09.31 200 FR: Michal Drozd, Andrew Russo, Robert Ochoa, Christopher Cena, 1:50.97    
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway High School Basketball Teams Organize Clinic for PAL Recreation Program

RAHWAY, NJ — Just a week after we reported on the opening of the Rahway PAL basketball season, more great news has just come out of the Rahway Recreation Center. On Saturday, January 21, members of the Rahway High School (RHS) boys and girls basketball teams visited the PAL program in order to organize a clinic for its young athletes. Coach Erik Podell, head coach of the RHS boys team, Coach Jorge Gutierrez, head coach of the RHS girls team, and their players took the kids through a variety of drills and exercises with every age group, from 7U through 14U. PAL Executive Director Darius Singletary  and PAL...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Defense Shuts Down New Milford

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Anthony Peterson and Jack Baker each scored 16 points as Hasbrouck Heights defeated New Milford, 61-38 in a NJIC non-divisional basketball game on Monday night in Hasbrouck Heights.  Hasbrouck Heights improved to 12-4 on the season, while New Milford fell to 6-8. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of one quarter and then clamped down on the New Milford offense, outscoring the Knights 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-12 lead into intermission. New Milford’s offense go untracked in the third quarter, outscoring the Aviators 18-15, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the deficit. Caden DeRosa and Evan Werner each scored eight points for Hasbrouck Heights.  Vincent Arroyo scored 16 to lead New Milford. New Milford (6-8) 5 7 18 8 38 Hasbrouck Heights (12-4) 12 23 15 11 61             New Milford 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 0 0 0   Vincent Arroyo 5 2 0 16   John Giannoulis 1 0 0 2   Amaurys Beato 3 1 0 9   Wilburt Rodriguez 1 0 0 2   Luis Placido 2 1 2 9   Totals: 12 4 2 38               Hasbrouck Heights  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 2 0 8   Mike Canavatchel 0 0 0 0   Caden DeRosa 1 2 0 8   Shane Ike 0 0 4 4   Joey Formisano 1 0 1 3   Jack Baker 7 0 2 16   Josh Rodriguez 0 2 0 6   Anthony Peterson 4 1 5 16   Totals: 14 7 12 61  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Seton Hall Athletics Launches Family Four Pack Offer for Men’s Basketball Home Games at Prudential Center

The Seton Hall Athletics ticket office has launched a Family Four Pack ticket offer that applies to four Seton Hall men's basketball games during the month of February. All four games take place at Prudential Center, conveniently located in Newark, N.J. The package includes four tickets to a game and a $25 concession stand voucher all for just $125. Fans interested in watching this dynamic and gritty Pirates team compete for a BIG EAST championship can choose one or multiple games from these available dates: Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. DePaul (12 p.m.), Wednesday, Feb. 8 vs. Creighton (6:30 p.m.), Tuesday, Feb. 14 vs....
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lily Spinner Selected as Salerno Duane Summit Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Lily Spinner has been named the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' for her performance in the week ending January 22. The senior goaltender recorded her 1,000th career save and posted a shutout in Summit's 2-0 win over Oak Knoll  Spinner's shutout was her 15th of her career. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s)
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Top Talent on Display at the Passaic County Swimming Championships in Wayne

WAYNE, NJ – In mid-January each year, the winter high school sports teams compete in a myriad of tournaments and events. This Saturday the boys and girls swim teams from Passaic County schools came to Wayne and the pool at Passaic County Tech for the County Meet of Champions. At the end of the day, it was the hosts that took home both championships. For the girls, Passaic Tech scored 400 points. In second place was Wayne Hills, 3rd Lakeland/West Milford with 253 points and Wayne Valley took 4th place. The Wayne Hills girls dove into the tournament with high hopes, sporting...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Boys Basketball Win Streak Stopped by South River

SOUTH RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team's seven game winning streak was stopped by South River High School on Friday night. South River defeated the Chargers 73-51. The Rams took a 36-28 lead into the halftime break and kept Spotswood to just six points in the third quarter.  Spotswood's offense was led by Kiye Walker and Daniel Yarus. Walker dropped a dozen points and pulled down seven rebounds. Yarus put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Casey Cumiskey scored nine for the Chargers. Matthew Rios and Rion Ahmetaj added five apiece. Albion Ahmetaj had four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy