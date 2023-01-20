ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado a top contender for 2024 QB Danny O'Neil following weekend visit

Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil landed an offer from Colorado earlier this month and made the trek out to the Buffaloes campus on Saturday to learn more about the program. “It was great coming out to Boulder,” O’Neil told 247Sports. “It was my first time in Colorado. It’s...
BOULDER, CO
