247Sports

247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast - Ep.4

The Oyster Boys are back for another week as our own Blair Angulo joins the 247Sports Football Recruiting Show to recap the Poly Bowl with Andrew Ivins. The Boys break down Cormani McClain’s fit in Boulder and why Jaden Rashada’s new path could be a blessing in disguise. Ivins also highlights some up and coming names from Battle Miami and gives his initial impressions of Alabama QB commit Julian Sayin.
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
Colorado a top contender for 2024 QB Danny O'Neil following weekend visit

Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil landed an offer from Colorado earlier this month and made the trek out to the Buffaloes campus on Saturday to learn more about the program. “It was great coming out to Boulder,” O’Neil told 247Sports. “It was my first time in Colorado. It’s...
