Denton, TX

North Texas hoops rewind: Rice 72, UNT 60 -- Mean Green fall for the second time in three games

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
 4 days ago
Dallas Baptist athletic director Connor Smith joins UNT's AD staff

North Texas has hired a veteran in the world of college athletics to join its administration. Connor Smith, who spent more than eight years as the athletic director at Dallas Baptist, is joining UNT's staff as its new associate vice president and chief operating officer. UNT announced the addition of...
DENTON, TX
UNT blows huge lead in tough loss to UAB

North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looks to turn its season around in in the heart of Conference USA play on Saturday. The Mean Green had a 17-point second-half lead on their home floor on UAB, a team that had won just one game in conference play.
DENTON, TX
UNT picks up commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson

North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its first signing class under new coach Eric Morris on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson. Nelson announced his decision on his Twitter account. "DENTON, TX .. I'M COMING,"...
DENTON, TX
Red Raiders open district soccer with tie against Rockwall

ROCKWALL — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened District 10-6A soccer on Monday wiht a 3-3 tie against Rockwall at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. Noe Robles had two goals and an assist for the Red Raiders with Landon Bravo adding a goal. Jorge Sanchez had an assist for Tyler Legacy. The...
ROCKWALL, TX
Get ready, alumni: UNT wants to increase fundraising by $20 million over 5 years

Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas. His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
DENTON, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
FORT WORTH, TX

