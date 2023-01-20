North Texas hoops rewind: Rice 72, UNT 60 -- Mean Green fall for the second time in three games

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.

