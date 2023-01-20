North Texas hoops rewind: Rice 72, UNT 60 -- Mean Green fall for the second time in three games

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Related
inforney.com
North Texas offseason questions No. 2 -- How does UNT's QB race play out?
Austin Aune cited a host of reasons he came back for one final season at North Texas, including the biggest of them all. The former Argyle standout wanted to see what he could accomplish if he opened the season as the Mean Green’s starting quarterback for the first time.
inforney.com
Dallas Baptist athletic director Connor Smith joins UNT's AD staff
North Texas has hired a veteran in the world of college athletics to join its administration. Connor Smith, who spent more than eight years as the athletic director at Dallas Baptist, is joining UNT's staff as its new associate vice president and chief operating officer. UNT announced the addition of...
inforney.com
UNT blows huge lead in tough loss to UAB
North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looks to turn its season around in in the heart of Conference USA play on Saturday. The Mean Green had a 17-point second-half lead on their home floor on UAB, a team that had won just one game in conference play.
inforney.com
UNT picks up commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson
North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its first signing class under new coach Eric Morris on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson. Nelson announced his decision on his Twitter account. "DENTON, TX .. I'M COMING,"...
inforney.com
North Texas picks up first commitment of weekend in Houston safety Evan Jackson
North Texas picked up its first commitment of what is expected to be a busy weekend on the recruiting front Sunday afternoon when Galena Park North Shore safety Evan Jackson announced his decision to play for the Mean Green. Jackson posted a simple message on his Twitter account. "Committed!!!," Jackson...
inforney.com
Red Raiders open district soccer with tie against Rockwall
ROCKWALL — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened District 10-6A soccer on Monday wiht a 3-3 tie against Rockwall at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. Noe Robles had two goals and an assist for the Red Raiders with Landon Bravo adding a goal. Jorge Sanchez had an assist for Tyler Legacy. The...
inforney.com
Get ready, alumni: UNT wants to increase fundraising by $20 million over 5 years
Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas. His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
inforney.com
Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
Comments / 0