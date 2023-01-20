ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.3 The Bear

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
95.3 The Bear

Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
95.3 The Bear

Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
95.3 The Bear

The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
AUSTIN, TX
95.3 The Bear

Miranda Lambert Meets Jelly Roll: ‘Like Biscuits and Gravy!’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
95.3 The Bear

Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]

Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
95.3 The Bear

Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone

Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
95.3 The Bear

Country Artists Who Have Performed During the Super Bowl [PICTURES]

It may not seem as though country music has taken center stage at the Super Bowl all that often, but throughout the big game's history, more than a dozen of the genre's artists have performed during pre-game festivities and at halftime. Super Bowl organizers have more often selected country stars...
95.3 The Bear

Kacey Musgraves’ Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Few country music careers have evolved as quickly in size, style, shape and scope as that of Kacey Musgraves. From meticulously-produced stage shows to more intimate and stripped-down affairs, Musgraves has proved time and time again she knows how to entertain a crowd. Before selling out stadiums and reaching critical...
95.3 The Bear

Megan Moroney Gets Special Opry Invitation From Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter [Watch]

Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy