Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max faces jail threat, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Max is arrested on a serious charge. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) When Daryan calls...
digitalspy.com
13 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Felicity is plagued by more doubts over the wedding. Elsewhere, Nikau is surprised by Stacey's flirting, while Ziggy suffers a nasty accident at Salt. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up. 1. Felicity...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs exit for Shaq Qureshi as Omar Malik bows out
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the exit of Shaq Qureshi as Omar Malik bowed out of the soap. The character has been struggling to cope in recent weeks following the death of his girlfriend, Verity Hutchinson. Shaq had previously described feeling "lost" following the tragic events, revealing that he...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street newcomer praised by I’m a Celeb star niece Emily Atack
Coronation Street spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack has praised her aunt Amy Robbins after she made her debut on Coronation Street. Amy was recently cast as Daisy Midgeley's mother Christina on the ITV soap, entering the cobbles yesterday evening (January 23). Related: Coronation Street's Daisy faces disturbing...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Ricky Jr. to make big decision in Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders schoolboy Ricky Jr. will make a big decision next week, as Lily's baby story continues. Viewers know that Stacey's 12-year old daughter Lily is pregnant and upcoming scenes will see the focus shift to Ricky Jr's family as they learn he is the father. All hell...
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team future revealed after season 6
SEAL Team season 6 spoilers follow. David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his navy troops are sticking around for at least another season of SEAL Team. Yes that's right, streaming service Paramount+ has renewed the military drama for a seventh season (via TVLine), which goes some way to numbing the pain of Clay Spenser's (played by Max Thieriot) brutal season 6 demise.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Max Turner's big decision after arrest
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed an uncertain future for Max Turner after he's arrested on a serious charge. Max's racist online videos come back to haunt him this week as they're linked to a shocking incident at Speed Daal. As we've previously revealed, Max's former bully Blake...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale revisits Priya fire injury trauma in exit week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale kicked off Priya's last week on the soap with a character-driven episode that touched on Priya's maze blaze trauma from 2021. Previously, Priya found herself trapped in a roaring fire when the maize maze caught alight. The dramatic experience left her traumatized and has haunted her since then. Monday's episode of Emmerdale touched on that as Fiona Wade prepares to exit the show.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd left fearful after Charity Dingle discovery
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd fears that his big secret is out next week. Mackenzie has been desperate to make sure that his fiancée Charity Dingle doesn't find out that he's the father of Chloe Harris' unborn child. In next week's episodes, Charity's world is turned upside-down when...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs cameo from show superfan in Linda and Jay scene
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a cameo from a superfan in Monday's episode. To celebrate 100 years of the BBC, the Beeb held several 15 Seconds of Fame competitions for fans to appear on hit shows like Casualty, Strictly Come Dancing and, most recently, EastEnders. The EastEnders fan selected...
digitalspy.com
Why The Last of Us's disgusting kiss scene was so unsettling
The Last of Us episode 2 spoilers follow. HBO's apocalyptic show doesn't have to do much heavy lifting to push itself into a space heads and shoulders above the others in the zombie genre (take that Walking Dead), and nothing illustrates this better than Tess's death scene in episode two.
digitalspy.com
That '90s Show explains why Jackie and Fez broke up after the finale
That '90s Show spoilers follow. That '90s Show has provided an in-series explanation for why Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) broke up. As fans of That '70s Show will remember, Jackie had a romantic relationship with Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso, before ultimately choosing to get together with Fez in the series finale.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid faces new fears of being caught after latest killing
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid has faced exposure once again after his latest killing in Coronation Street. Last week's episodes saw Stephen kill Teddy, after his rival finally realised that his son Leo had been murdered. Stephen managed to bundle Leo's body into the roof box on Audrey's car,...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Chesney Brown upsets Gemma in wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter can kiss their wedding fund goodbye, as the former hatches a fast-food enterprise. As Coronation Street fans will be aware, the financially-stretched yet proud parents of the quads are currently saving up for their big day, but in upcoming scenes, it all goes to pot.
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice reveals first celebrity elimination
Dancing on Ice has announced the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Last week, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield were the couple with the lowest combined judges' and viewers' scores and found themselves in the skate-off this week. Hitting the ice this week...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Kirby Aramoana left upset by surprise outburst from Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away couple Kirby Aramoana and Theo Poulos face further relationship strain on UK screens next week. The pair seem loved-up after finally getting rid of Bob Forsyth again, but more trouble flares up as Theo struggles with his various responsibilities.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale hints at romance for Arthur Thomas in new Marshall scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has hinted that Arthur Thomas and his schoolmate Marshall could have a romantic chemistry after all. Arthur first revealed his feelings for Marshall earlier this month when there seemed to be an attraction between them, but he was soon heartbroken to discover that Marshall had teamed up with two school bullies to play a homophobic prank on him.
digitalspy.com
What Happy Valley's big Tommy moment means for season 3's ending
It's Happy Valley's final season and, with only two more episodes to go until the end, the tension is mounting and we can't help but feel like we're racing towards an emotional and dramatic climax. Sally Wainwright's BBC drama is known to favour going big instead of going home. By...
Comments / 0