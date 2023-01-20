C-M wrestlers fall to SICL foe Iowa Valley

John McGill

MARENGO — Four Tigerhawks registered wins by fall on Thursday, but they were the only four victories for the Colfax-Mingo wrestling team during a South Iowa Cedar League matchup with Iowa Valley.

The Tigers accepted four forfeits and were 5-4 in contested matches during a 48-24 home victory.

Cason Fitch (113), Seth Brant (145), John McGill (160) and Isaiah Baucom (182) all won by fall.

Three of Iowa Valley’s contested wins were by fall and the other two were by decision. Austin Lane (18-9) lost a close 5-3 match at 170 pounds and Jermaine Cross fell 7-3 at 285. The Tigers’ pins came in 38 seconds, 54 seconds and 55 seconds.

McGill, who is ranked 12th in Class 1A at 160 pounds, improved to 30-4. He has won 19 straight matches.

Fitch improved to 23-6 but is 16-1 in his last 17 matches. Brant is now 18-14 and Baucom improved to 15-14.