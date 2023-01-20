Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kuminga shines in Warriors' loss to Nets
SAN FRANCISCO -- As fans all across Chase Center streamed the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on their phones and roared at the final score, the Warriors watched a win slip out of their hands on Sunday night. After leading by 12 points at halftime, the Warriors were...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why it’s difficult to play defense in NBA now
Steve Kerr has always been open to discussing the NBA's evolution. The Warriors coach elaborated on the coaching growth over the years during a December interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. Kerr appeared on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" Wednesday, where the conversation led to him analyzing the lack of...
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBC Sports
Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers
The first action of trade season goes down and thirsty Lakers fans get a little juice — Los Angeles trades for solid wing depth in a player it can re-sign this offseason. All it cost was a guy on the edge of the rotation and some second-round picks. On the other side, the Wizards… do something.
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup
Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. It won’t be the first time they squared off. Purdy’s Iowa State team and Hurts’ Oklahoma game played in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season. Hurts’ Sooners were a Top 10 team playing at home and heavily favored, and they jumped out to a 35-14 lead at halftime, with Hurts throwing three touchdown passes and running for two more touchdowns in the first half.
NBC Sports
Purdy 'thankful' to be part of storied 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The 49ers' storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys goes back decades, and Brock Purdy just helped write the latest chapter with Sunday's 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Playoff. And once the tight, one-score game finally had come to an end, the rookie quarterback took some time to look around...
NBC Sports
Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s injury, frustration
A.J. Brown was hurting and frustrated late in the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. “He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week. But he was hurting in that game. So that’s why he wasn’t in the game (late).”
NBC Sports
Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to try to revitalized the Patriots’ offense. O’Brien will be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. This will be O’Brien’s second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a title he previously had in 2011. He also spent 2007-2010 with the Patriots in various offensive assistant roles.
NBC Sports
Report: Sean Payton to have second interview with Broncos this week
Sean Payton met with the Broncos last week and it appears there’s more for the two sides to discuss. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Payton will have a second interview with the Broncos on Wednesday. It’s the first report of a candidate getting a second interview in Denver, although Mike Klis of KUSA reported late last week that the plan was to have one to three finalists back in for further conversations.
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game
SANTA CLARA — For the third time in four seasons, coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are heading to the NFC Championship Game. Kicker Robbie Gould made four field goals, the defense showed its top-ranked form and Brock Purdy did just enough for the 49ers to survive the upset-minded Dallas Cowboys, stretching their win streak to 12 games with a hard-fought 19-12 victory over their bitter rival on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos
As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed...
NBC Sports
Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles
If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst. It sounds insane, but trust me. Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kings finish off Grizzlies after record start
SACRAMENTO -- The fourth and final clash of the 2022-23 NBA regular season between the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies didn’t disappoint. The Kings, featuring the NBA’s top-scoring offense, edged the Grizzlies -- the league’s top defense – 133-100 on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. Monday's...
NBC Sports
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
NBC Sports
2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking top 15 players teams should target
This season's NHL trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. It's the rare year when several stars, future Hall of Famers and past Stanley Cup champions could be moved. Many of the top players eligible to hit free agency this summer, including Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat, also might be available. Will teams get a head start on the 2023 free agent market by acquiring these players and quickly signing them to extensions?
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
