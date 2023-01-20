ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Tim Allen Flashes ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Star Patricia Richardson In Resurfaced Clip

Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson, 71, has set the record straight on what was under her co-star Tim Allen‘s kilt during a resurfaced clip of him flashing her during a blooper of the hit sitcom. The 71-year-old told TMZ on Jan. 23 that The Santa Clause actor was “well dressed under there” and that she was, “just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” During the previous episode, Tim’s character (who played Patricia’s on-screen husband) playfully flashed her during a blooper of the show. “You look real sexy, you got the legs for this,” her character told Tim at the time. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”
Corydon Times-Republican

Lisa Marie Presley haunted by Graceland’s ‘graveyard’

Lisa Marie Presley haunted by Graceland’s ‘graveyard’. Lisa Marie Presley said she always hated how the graves of her family members, including dad Elvis, at Graceland, were a constant reminder of her mortality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy