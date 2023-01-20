Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Tim Allen Flashes ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Star Patricia Richardson In Resurfaced Clip
Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson, 71, has set the record straight on what was under her co-star Tim Allen‘s kilt during a resurfaced clip of him flashing her during a blooper of the hit sitcom. The 71-year-old told TMZ on Jan. 23 that The Santa Clause actor was “well dressed under there” and that she was, “just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” During the previous episode, Tim’s character (who played Patricia’s on-screen husband) playfully flashed her during a blooper of the show. “You look real sexy, you got the legs for this,” her character told Tim at the time. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”
Oscars still so white: Despite historic representation for Asians, Hollywood remains the same
All year round the entertainment industry sells itself to the broader public as forward thinking, culturally liberal and inclusive. Then, nearly every year, the Oscar nominations dispel this blurry vision by showing Hollywood for what it is and always has been, which is a town run by white guys who love patting themselves on the back.
16 Celebrity Graves That Are Honestly Just Very Interesting To Look At
Merv Griffin, who created iconic game shows like Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, has a grave featuring the line, "I will NOT be right back after this message."
Lisa Marie Presley haunted by Graceland’s ‘graveyard’
Lisa Marie Presley haunted by Graceland’s ‘graveyard’. Lisa Marie Presley said she always hated how the graves of her family members, including dad Elvis, at Graceland, were a constant reminder of her mortality.
