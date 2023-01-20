"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has a fiery response to Carole Baskin following the animal activist's claim that her ex-husband Don Lewis is still alive after all. Baskin spoke about Lewis in her recently resurfaced interview on the British ITV show "This Morning" in 2021, saying she believes that her husband is alive and that the Department of Homeland Security knows of his whereabouts. She said (via People), "They said my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica. And yet all of this drama has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is."

