Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri
Fitzgibbon Hospitalis historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES CATCH AND KEEP FISHING AT LIBERTY PARK POND IN SEDALIA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked rainbow trout at Liberty Park Pond in Sedalia in the fall of 2022 and anglers can begin catch and keep fishing beginning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Trout are not native to Missouri, but can survive in cooler winter temperatures. MDC stocks trout...
Shatto Milk to release limited edition flavor if Chiefs win on Saturday
Shatto will release their popular red velvet milk if the Kansas City Chiefs win their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
martincitytelegraph.com
Yummy Donut Palace opens new location in Grandview
Yummy Donut Palace opened their third Kansas City area location at 6203 Main Street in Grandview on December 9. Co-owners Senghieng Hang and Paul Sin, along with Senghieng’s wife Cham Sophon, started Yummy Donut Palace in 2019 with a location in Warrensburg. Since sold, the store’s two other remaining locations can be found at 3120 N Stadium Drive and 2009 NW Hwy 7 in Blue Springs.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
kmmo.com
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
kttn.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person
A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
PLANetizen
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City Fire Department rescues worker trapped under steel beams
Rescue crews are trying to free a person who has become trapped under steel beams at a fabrication business in the 3800 block of Raytown Road.
Cass County man released from prison Friday after judge grants expungement
Adam Mace is officially a free man Friday, 24 hours after a judge ruled in his favor to grant him expungement.
kmmo.com
TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say
Buckner police say a home invasion happened in 300 block of Hazel Avenue, the suspect Phillip Martin was captured and arrested Friday.
