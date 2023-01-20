ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
studyfinds.org

Ryugu asteroid providing window into the early days of our solar system

LOS ANGELES — The Ryugu asteroid is giving astronomers new insight into how the solar system looked like when it first formed. Mineral samples collected from the asteroid by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft are revealing that the substances come from chemical reactions with water billions of years ago — around the time when the solar system was relatively new.
studyfinds.org

Got the blues again? Average person spends 3 months each year feeling sad

LONDON — The average person spends three months a year — sitting in sadness, a new poll reveals. A survey of 2,000 British adults finds the average respondent is in a glum mood 96 days a year — or eight days each month. It turns out the new year doesn’t start on a good note, with a quarter feeling at their lowest during January.
studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Podcast Microphones In 2023: Top 5 Mics Most Recommended For Hosting Your Own Show

Listening to podcasts is one of the most popular alternatives to binge-watching TV shows or scrolling through social media. You can find podcasts on just about any subject these days. Plus, podcasts travel with you. Just pop on your headphones during your commute or while you’re exercising and enjoy. Interested in trying your hand at podcasting? Keep reading for our list of the best podcast microphones as recommended by experts.

