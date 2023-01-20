ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogadore, OH

Andover Pymatuning Valley wallops Fairport Harbor Fairport

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Andover Pymatuning Valley did exactly that with a 62-34 win against Fairport Harbor Fairport in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 12, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Southington Chalker and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Vienna...
ANDOVER, OH
Columbiana defeats Wellsville in lopsided affair

Columbiana showed no mercy to Wellsville, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-21 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Columbiana and Wellsville played in a 36-23 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
WELLSVILLE, OH
Geneva dismantles Ashtabula Lakeside in convincing manner

Geneva showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Ashtabula Lakeside 71-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 23. The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 65-23 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
GENEVA, OH
Malvern takes down Cadiz Harrison Central

Cadiz Harrison Central got no credit and no consideration from Malvern, which slammed the door 55-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Malvern and Cadiz Harrison Central faced off on December 22, 2021 at Malvern High School. Click here for a recap.
MALVERN, OH
Storm warning: Kinsman Badger unleashes full fury on Cortland Maplewood

Kinsman Badger controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-28 win against Cortland Maplewood on January 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger faced off on December 16, 2021 at Cortland Maplewood High School. For results, click here.
CORTLAND, OH
East Palestine shuts off the power on Leetonia

The force was strong for East Palestine as it pierced Leetonia during Monday's 60-23 thumping in Ohio girls basketball on January 23. Last season, Leetonia and East Palestine squared off with January 13, 2022 at East Palestine High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Painesville Riverside posts win at Eastlake North's expense

Painesville Riverside pushed past Eastlake North for a 60-43 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North faced off on January 22, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Mentor ends the party for Willoughby Cornerstone

Saddled up and ready to go, Mentor spurred past Willoughby Cornerstone 90-72 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 16, Mentor faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Willoughby Cornerstone took on Cleveland Central Catholic on January 6 at Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy. For more, click here.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland Heights defeats Maple Heights in lopsided affair

Cleveland Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maple Heights 53-9 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 21. In recent action on January 11, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights and Maple Heights took on Warren G. Harding on January 9 at Warren G. Harding High School. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Newton Falls shuts off the power on Youngstown Valley Christian

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Newton Falls' performance in a 47-23 destruction of Youngstown Valley Christian in Ohio girls basketball on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Youngstown Valley Christian faced...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Canfield won't be denied in OT victory over Poland Seminary

A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Canfield needed to top Poland Seminary in a 54-47 on January 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Canfield and Poland Seminary faced off on February 18, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School. Click here for a recap.
CANFIELD, OH
Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
LISBON, OH
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
CAMPBELL, OH
Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH

