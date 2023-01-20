Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Zoom: Minerva leaves Lisbon in its wake
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minerva broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-22 explosion on Lisbon in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 21. In recent action on January 16, Lisbon faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Minerva took...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
