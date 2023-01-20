Karine Jean-Pierre frustrates White House reporters over documents questions: 'Really hurting her credibility'

She lost her credibility when she started that job and lied though her teeth every time she opened her mouth.Just to cover for Pinocchio.She must not have any self respect or dignity to stoop to the level of lies for Pinocchio.
she never had any credibility. not to mention she isn't even qualified for the position she is in. her rudeness and "air of disgust" attitude towards people asking legitimate questions is disgusting to see. all she ever does is lie, deflect, blame and lie some more. she never answers questions, or at least ones that are legitimate. I didn't think it was possible, but she actually makes Biden look worse.
She is terrible at her job. Glaring example of hiring someone because of who they are; rather than, their actual ability to do the job.
Related
Kamala Harris ripped for complaining about media coverage: 'She can't deal with the facts'
Reporter feuding with Karine Jean-Pierre says White House 'doesn't want tough questions'
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
Fallon Says Biden's About to Reveal 'Another 100 Documents Stashed in the Pool House' After Unaffected Approval Rating (Video)
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
Former White House chief of staff warns Americans of Dems' agenda: 'At some point, people have to wake up'
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
Adam Schiff says it's possible Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
Biden fumbles during speech, appears not to know Title 8 border law, mislabels CBP
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Joe Rogan puts leftist mega-donor George Soros on blast: 'He wants cities to fall apart, crime to flourish'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 148