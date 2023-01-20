ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 9

Elyce
4d ago

So you send your money to this PAC with the hopes they will utilize it for what they say they will. OK! You can try to compare the differences for Desantis against Biden, but there is no comparison. Desantis has a very little circle of supporters, and that is the way he chooses it. His style, his talk, and his preparations are only targeted to a certain group, or base. Even his time as a House Republican before his Governship he formed the Freedom Caucus which is Jim Jordan, Gaetz, then they embraced the MAGA extremists, MTG, Boebert. He shielded Trump while as a House Rep. and Trump endorsed him for Governship. Trump was his mentor. Now as Governor, he has not expanded that circle but has defined its boundaries. He is as outlandish and extreme as any of them. We grew tired of Trump and voted him out, and a lot of extremists, MAGA, and election deniers, loss midterms which over half Desantis endorsed did not win. He is on the wrong side of Americas views.

Reply(2)
9
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
Fox News

Fox News

941K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy