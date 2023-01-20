So you send your money to this PAC with the hopes they will utilize it for what they say they will. OK! You can try to compare the differences for Desantis against Biden, but there is no comparison. Desantis has a very little circle of supporters, and that is the way he chooses it. His style, his talk, and his preparations are only targeted to a certain group, or base. Even his time as a House Republican before his Governship he formed the Freedom Caucus which is Jim Jordan, Gaetz, then they embraced the MAGA extremists, MTG, Boebert. He shielded Trump while as a House Rep. and Trump endorsed him for Governship. Trump was his mentor. Now as Governor, he has not expanded that circle but has defined its boundaries. He is as outlandish and extreme as any of them. We grew tired of Trump and voted him out, and a lot of extremists, MAGA, and election deniers, loss midterms which over half Desantis endorsed did not win. He is on the wrong side of Americas views.
Related
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Joe Rogan puts leftist mega-donor George Soros on blast: 'He wants cities to fall apart, crime to flourish'
Luxury NYC hotel housing migrants trashed as massive food waste prompts outrage: 'It's a mess'
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp says Trump 'didn't do a good enough job' of making the case for a second term in 2020
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
Stephen Colbert Reveals What Republican Insiders Really Think Of Ron DeSantis
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary
Judge refuses DeSantis administration’s request to toss migrant flights lawsuit
Biden fumbles during speech, appears not to know Title 8 border law, mislabels CBP
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 9