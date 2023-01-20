ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
5 Chilling Texas Ghost Towns That Are Decayed and Abandoned

When you think of Texas you might imagine fast-paced freeways in Houston or the creative (but weird) murals in Austin. While Texas may be a hustling and bustling state it's also host to an incredibly surprising amount of ghost towns. WHAT IS CONSIDERED A 'GHOST TOWN'?. A ghost town is...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Lawmaker proposes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Texas continues to face a school staffing crisis, a lawmaker and teacher union are calling on the state to give educators a pay raise. State Representative James Talarico is proposing the largest teacher pay raise in Texas history. “Teachers are the most important profession...
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer

It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
