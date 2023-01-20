Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thegamenashville.com
Lone Star letdown: In 1st, no Texas teams in poll
For the first time in the 47-year history of the Associated Press women’s basketball poll, no team from Texas is in the Top 25. South Carolina, Ohio State and Stanford are atop the poll.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
5 Chilling Texas Ghost Towns That Are Decayed and Abandoned
When you think of Texas you might imagine fast-paced freeways in Houston or the creative (but weird) murals in Austin. While Texas may be a hustling and bustling state it's also host to an incredibly surprising amount of ghost towns. WHAT IS CONSIDERED A 'GHOST TOWN'?. A ghost town is...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Lawmaker proposes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Texas continues to face a school staffing crisis, a lawmaker and teacher union are calling on the state to give educators a pay raise. State Representative James Talarico is proposing the largest teacher pay raise in Texas history. “Teachers are the most important profession...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
KXAN
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer
It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
txktoday.com
Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic
TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
Texas Republicans demand Biden reimburse state for border efforts, seek meeting on ending crisis
More than two dozen Texas Republicans have written to President Biden requesting a meeting and urging him to reimburse Texas for its efforts to secure the border.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Should Texas get rid of Confederate Heroes Day state holiday?
Yes, "Confederate Heroes Day" is actually a state holiday in Texas - and has been for fifty years. Is it time to get rid of it?. At least one Texas state representative thinks so. For the third legislative session in a row Jarvis Johnson has filed a bill to do away with the holiday.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
Fox News
941K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3