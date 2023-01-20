Bible Nazis are more than free to exercise their right to not support abortion by simply NOT HAVING THEM. Once they try to impose their will unconstitutionally against the rest of society by using the coercive power of the state to hold a figurative gun to the heads of women to force them into unwanted parenthood, all to placate clearly religious bigotry, they have crossed a line that is little more than declaring war against women. They should not be surprised when women strike back.
"The unborn" is a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.
Abortion should always be a choice, Motherhood should be wanted, not forced.
