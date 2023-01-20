ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bestcolleges.com

University of Miami Tackles Florida Teacher Shortage With Fast-Tracked Credentials

From left to right: Laura Kohn-Wood, professor and dean of the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Miami; Leslie Miller Saiontz, founder of Achieve Miami; and Jasmine Calin-Micek, director of programming for the Teacher Accelerator Program. Photo Courtesy: University of Miami. Teacher shortages have seeped into...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Commission to Discuss Affordable Housing, Renter’s Assistance, and Sabal Park

The Tamarac city commission will tackle several major issues at their upcoming workshop on Monday, January 23. Among the agenda items are the affordable housing crisis, measures to assist the homeless population and victims of domestic violence, and how the city can take advantage of federal programs to help homeowners and renters. The commission will also discuss the conceptual plan for Sabal Park, a nine-acre parcel located in the Central Parc community.
TAMARAC, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Two Physicians

January 11, 2023 – Family medicine physician Michelle Dzung, DO and internal medicine specialist Maria G. Sukhoo, DO have joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 130 physicians providing services throughout Broward County. is a board certified family medicine physician who recently...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH

Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

So, how much do you need to make to live in South Florida?

FORT LAUDERDALE - With rent skyrocketing and higher interest rates on homes, the truth is it's expensive to live in South Florida, but one homeowner says there are options. Two years ago the market was very different. Buyers could negotiate just about anything because sellers wanted their homes off their hands with the looming global pandemic.Now, things are way different. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, in Miami Dade County the median household is $57,815. In Broward County they're making a little more, coming in at $64,522. However, in order to be a homeowner in Miami, you need...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Kings Point Diner Ordered Temporarily Closed Due to Health and Safety Violations

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently ordered the closure of a Tamarac restaurant due to multiple serious health and safety violations. On January 12, the Department of Business and Professional regulation performed a routine inspection of Kings Point Diner at 7134 North Nob Hill Road. Upon inspection, the diner was temporarily closed due to violating Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.
TAMARAC, FL
Axios Miami

Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed

Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
MIAMI, FL
westorlandonews.com

South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
newbeauty.com

5 Spa and Wellness Resort Memberships You’ll Want to Check Out This Year

With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s easy to get caught up in our daily routine of work, home-life, chores and more, but we rarely add or prioritize our own wellness on our ever growing list of “to-dos.” When it comes to self-care and wellness, consistency is key, which is why our editors have rounded up what we believe are some of the best wellness and spa memberships in the country to get you started on making you your number-one priority this year.
BOCA RATON, FL

