WSVN-TV
‘The results speak for themselves’: BCPS superintendent to present list of accomplishments before board
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent stated her case on why she should keep her job, days before the school board is once again scheduled to decide whether she stays or goes. It has been a tumultuous few months for Dr. Vickie Cartwright as she...
WSVN-TV
Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
bestcolleges.com
University of Miami Tackles Florida Teacher Shortage With Fast-Tracked Credentials
From left to right: Laura Kohn-Wood, professor and dean of the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Miami; Leslie Miller Saiontz, founder of Achieve Miami; and Jasmine Calin-Micek, director of programming for the Teacher Accelerator Program. Photo Courtesy: University of Miami. Teacher shortages have seeped into...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Commission to Discuss Affordable Housing, Renter’s Assistance, and Sabal Park
The Tamarac city commission will tackle several major issues at their upcoming workshop on Monday, January 23. Among the agenda items are the affordable housing crisis, measures to assist the homeless population and victims of domestic violence, and how the city can take advantage of federal programs to help homeowners and renters. The commission will also discuss the conceptual plan for Sabal Park, a nine-acre parcel located in the Central Parc community.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds Two Physicians
January 11, 2023 – Family medicine physician Michelle Dzung, DO and internal medicine specialist Maria G. Sukhoo, DO have joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 130 physicians providing services throughout Broward County. is a board certified family medicine physician who recently...
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
tamaractalk.com
Residents Accuse City Commissioners of Breaking Sunshine Law, Playing Politics at Expense of the City
Did Tamarac city commissioners break the Sunshine Law when they replaced the city attorney last December?. Residents seem to think so, with several speaking out during the public participation portion of the Jan. 11 meeting to voice their concerns, even making a public records request. Sunshine Law dictates that all...
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
100 Montaditos Plans Coral Way Location
The upcoming location will be the brand's sixth in Miami
POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH
Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
So, how much do you need to make to live in South Florida?
FORT LAUDERDALE - With rent skyrocketing and higher interest rates on homes, the truth is it's expensive to live in South Florida, but one homeowner says there are options. Two years ago the market was very different. Buyers could negotiate just about anything because sellers wanted their homes off their hands with the looming global pandemic.Now, things are way different. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, in Miami Dade County the median household is $57,815. In Broward County they're making a little more, coming in at $64,522. However, in order to be a homeowner in Miami, you need...
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tamaractalk.com
Kings Point Diner Ordered Temporarily Closed Due to Health and Safety Violations
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently ordered the closure of a Tamarac restaurant due to multiple serious health and safety violations. On January 12, the Department of Business and Professional regulation performed a routine inspection of Kings Point Diner at 7134 North Nob Hill Road. Upon inspection, the diner was temporarily closed due to violating Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
Miami New Times
Paradis Books & Bread 86es Fox News Analyst for Violating Safe Spaces Policy, Faces Backlash
A Fox News analyst walks into a Marxist Miami wine bar. No, it's not the opening line to a joke but rather the impetus for a local small business being put on blast on network TV and social media for "lack of tolerance." The bar is Paradis Books & Bread,...
Miami New Times
Rigged Rent? Residents Allege Massive Price-Fixing Scheme in Miami Apartment Market
Miami ranks as one of the worst cities in the country for housing affordability, if not dead last. The crisis deteriorated last year as the Miami metro area experienced an unparalleled annual spike in housing costs, pushing countless residents to work long hours only to fall short on their bills.
westorlandonews.com
South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics
Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern
MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
newbeauty.com
5 Spa and Wellness Resort Memberships You’ll Want to Check Out This Year
With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s easy to get caught up in our daily routine of work, home-life, chores and more, but we rarely add or prioritize our own wellness on our ever growing list of “to-dos.” When it comes to self-care and wellness, consistency is key, which is why our editors have rounded up what we believe are some of the best wellness and spa memberships in the country to get you started on making you your number-one priority this year.
